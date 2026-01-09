Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Lake District council has announced plans for stronger measures against anti-social behaviour at popular tourist sites.

Westmorland and Furness Council will introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in Askam, Dalton and three National Trust sites – Blea Tarn, Coniston East Shore and Windermere West Shore – to tackle environmental damage and disruptive behaviour.

Anti-social behaviour became a matter of contention in the Lake District last year after increased reports of abandoned tents, littering and scorched grass from disposable barbecues.

The PSPOs would allow Cumbria Police to issue Fixed Penalty Notices up to £100 for breaches, including barbecues, fly-camping and irresponsible alcohol use.

Offenders who do not pay the Fixed Penalty Notice in time may be prosecuted and fined up to £1,000.

The council launched a consultation on the PSPOs proposal in September 2025 and said 90 per cent of respondents were supportive of plans to prosecute for anti-social behaviour at the sites.

As a result, PSPOs will be introduced at these locations in early 2026.

A proposal requiring dogs to be kept on leads within 200 metres of public highways across Eden will not go ahead after gaining only 45 per cent support.

On 6 January, Westmorland and Furness Council launched a further five-week consultation on nine additional locations, including several areas of Ullswater, suggested by residents and landowners for PSPOs.

Councillor Judith Derbyshire, Cabinet Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “We are delighted that our communities have backed these proposals and as a result, we will introduce this useful tool in even more areas to help deter anti-social behaviour and protect our valued local spaces.

"Our goal is for everyone to enjoy Westmorland and Furness responsibly and to leave no trace, rather than issuing fines. These Orders are used to safeguard the places that matter to us all.”

Councillor Derbyshire added: “We understand the frustration residents feel when they see the impact that irresponsible behaviour can have on our communities and natural landscapes. Many people have called for stronger measures in these areas to allow enforcement action when needed, and this is exactly what we are aiming to deliver.”

