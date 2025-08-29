Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A contemporary sculpture garden in Scotland has announced it will open year-round after growing demand.

Founded in 2009, Jupiter Artland has been showcasing unique sculpture work from local, national and international artists at its indoor-outdoor exhibition space near Edinburgh.

Set over 120 acres of meadow, woodland and gallery space, the park is home to more than 30 permanent artists, including Tracey Emin, Phyllida Barlow and Christian Boltanski.

However, art lovers were often disappointed that it was closed during autumn and winter.

On Thursday (28 August), the park announced that, for the first time ever, it would remain open year-round.

Jupiter Artland will now stay open Thursday to Sunday from November 2025 to February 2026, with a new season of exhibitions, events and immersive experiences planned.

open image in gallery Charles Jencks’ Cells of Life, a landform sculpture at Jupiter Artland ( Allan Pollok-Morris/Jupiter Artland )

The autumn/winter season will launch on Saturday, 11 October, with three major new exhibitions from artists Tai Shani, Georg Wilson and Florence Peake.

Nicky Wilson, founder and director at Jupiter Artland, said: “We are delighted to open our next season with three such promising and ambitious artists combined with a season of events suited to the change in temperature and tone of the Scottish landscape as the nights draw in.

“Keeping Jupiter Artland open across the winter is a special new moment in our programme, which will afford visitors an entirely new type of experience on site, as the colours and light change into autumn and winter hues, across three magnificent exhibitions and specially curated events, suitable for all ages and interests. ”

Jupiter Artland will also be putting on other seasonal activities, such as opening its restaurant, Cafe Party, for curated dinners every Saturday evening.

open image in gallery Firmament by Anthony Gormley, a steel structure in Jupiter Artland ( Allan Pollok Morris/Jupiter Artland )

There will also be family afternoons at the cafe, complete with hot chocolates, fire pits, smores, roasted chestnuts and workshops.

Within the park, visitors will find Joana Vasconcelos’ Gateway, an artwork integrated with a fully functioning nine-metre swimming pool, comprising hand-painted Portuguese tiles.

Up to 12 guests can enjoy the pool and can book a session up until the end of October.

Since opening, Jupiter Artland has become one of Scotland’s most prominent arts organisations, gaining an international reputation for its artwork.

This was recognised in 2016, when the park was nominated for Art Fund’s Museum of the Year.

Read more: Norwich Castle fully reopens after five-year renovation