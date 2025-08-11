Norwich Castle fully reopens after five year closure for £27.5m renovation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwich Castle’s stone keep has reopened to the public following a five-year, £27.5 million restoration project.

The keep at the centre of the Grade-I listed Norman castle has recreated its original floors, with great halls and lavish royal apartments restored to their 1121 layout.

The “Royal Palace Reborn” project, supported by a £13m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, first began work in 2020 with two years of delays following the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

An actor dressed as Henry I welcomed hundreds of visitors to the highly anticipated opening of the 900-year-old Norman keep on 7 August.

The royal palace, formerly used as a prison, now houses a museum and art gallery.

Immersive animations that tell the origin story of the 12th-century building in medieval Norwich will also be projected onto the walls of the Great Hall.

The restoration work cost £27.5 million overall, £7.5 million more than the original estimate, after the unexpected discovery of hidden Norman and Victorian features and a leaking roof.

Norwich Castle said on social media: “Step back in time in The National Lottery Heritage Fund Norman Palace! Explore Henry I’s royal apartments, lavishly decorated with period-accurate furniture and textiles. Spectacular immersive audio-visual projections bring the walls of the Great Hall alive.”

According to the museum, the historic building is now the “most accessible castle in Britain” with new lifts providing step-free access from the rooftop battlements down to the basement.

A new gallery in partnership with the British Museum – the largest medieval display outside of London – includes over 1,000 objects.

The redevelopment also features a new atrium entrance, restaurant and gift shop.

Adult tickets to visit the revamped keep start from £17, with entry for children between four and 18 costing £14.50.

On 24 August, a documentary on the Norwich Castle project, narrated by Sir Stephen Fry, will air on Channel 4, produced by the Norwich-based production firm Eye Film.

Robin Hanley, assistant head of Norfolk Museums Service, told BBC News: “It is just so wonderful to be seeing visitors coming into the Norman keep and enjoying these fantastic spaces that we have re-created.”

