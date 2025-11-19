Jess Glynne and the viral TikTok trend helps drive record Jet2 holiday demand
‘Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday’ advertising slogan featured in 11.8 million social media posts
Holiday firm Jet2 has reported record passenger numbers, attributing part of its success to a viral TikTok trend that saw its tagline, "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," amass over 80 billion global views across social media platforms.
The company welcomed 14.1 million passengers in the six months leading up to 30 September, an increase of 750,000 compared to the previous period.
Jet2 noted that its "instantly recognisable" advertising slogan featured in 11.8 million social media posts, with Jess Glynne’s track Hold My Hand also being named TikTok’s global Song of the Summer 2025, significantly boosting brand awareness among younger demographics.
Shares in the firm climbed 4 per cent following the announcement of a 1 per cent rise in first-half pre-tax profits, reaching £800.3 million.
Revenues also hit an all-time high of £5.34 billion, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase.
Despite passing on some cost pressures to customers, which saw the average price of a package holiday rise by 3 per cent to £933 over the half-year, Jet2 still saw growth.
Package-holiday customers increased by 1 per cent to 4.73 million, while flight-only passengers surged by 16 per cent to 4.77 million.
Chief executive Steve Heapy said holidaymakers were continuing to book closer to departure dates for the winter season, as they did over the summer months.
The firm has increased its programme for the winter season, with its on-sale seat capacity up 7.7 per cent year-on-year, at 5.5 million seats.
Mr Heapy said: “Customers may be booking later, but it is clear they still want their well-earned holidays in the sun.”
“We believe the annual overseas holiday remains a cherished priority for many, often taking precedence over other discretionary spending even in uncertain economic times,” he said.
The results follow Jet2’s announcement last week that it plans to launch flights and holidays from Gatwick airport, starting from next March.