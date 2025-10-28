Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major Category 5 hurricane in the northern Caribbean has raised serious concerns about the safety of travel to Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 175mph, is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters have warned that the hurricane could be the strongest storm recorded in 2025 so far, and the worst to hit the island since records began 174 years ago.

At least seven people have already died across the northern Caribbean – three in Haiti, one in the Dominican Republic, and three in Jamaica.

The approaching hurricane has grounded hundreds of holidaymakers, with all international airports closed until further notice.

As Jamaica braces for catastrophic flash floods, landslides and torrential rainfall, here’s everything you need to know about the latest travel advice.

Where in Jamaica will Hurricane Melissa hit?

Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall directly over Jamaica as a “major hurricane” on Tuesday, 28 October.

The storm’s exact trajectory is currently unknown, with a hurricane warning in effect across the entire Caribbean island.

According to Jamaica’s meteorological service, “Life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves, is likely along the south coast of Jamaica late Monday through Tuesday morning.”

Hurricane season runs from June to November. Jamaica and the Jamaican Government have published a list of available hurricane shelters in anticipation of landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin issued on Monday evening: “Melissa is expected to reach Jamaica and southeastern Cuba as an extremely powerful major hurricane, and will still be at hurricane strength when it moves across the southeastern Bahamas.”

What is the Foreign Office advice for holidaymakers affected by Hurricane Melissa?

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned: “It is expected to bring exceptional levels of rainfall to the whole of Jamaica. There are estimates for up to 700 millimetres of rain, storm surges around coastal areas bringing waves of up to 4 metres, and winds of up to 135 miles per hour. Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely.”

It told travellers to monitor local and international weather updates, including from the Meteorological Service for Jamaica and the US National Hurricane Centre, and “follow the guidance of local authorities, especially in the event of any evacuation orders”.

The FCDO adds that in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, “power, communications and water supplies” could also be disrupted.

Are flights to Jamaica affected?

Yes. The Jamaican government has closed its international airports until further notice.

The FCDO advise holidaymakers to monitor live updates from the Jamaican airport authorities regarding the status of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Kingston airport wrote on X: “TRAVEL ADVISORY: NMIA remains closed. JetBlue flights for Oct 28 & 29 CANCELLED. Passengers, contact your airline for rebooking. DO NOT go to the airport.”

The Montego Bay airport said: “UPDATE: SIA is now TEMPORARILY CLOSED. Please DO NOT come to the airport during the closure. Post-storm, we’ll assess and share reopening updates. When we reopen, confirm flight status with your airline BEFORE travelling.”

“You should monitor and follow the advice of your tour operator,” adds the Foreign Office.

What should I do if I am already in Jamaica?

Hundreds of British travellers will be stranded on the island by flight cancellations, reports Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder.

The Foreign Office has a helpline for UK citizens in Jamaica who need support. The FCDO says: “Contact Consular Support at 876-936-0700 (Select Option 2)”.

Virgin Atlantic grounded Monday’s London Heathrow-Montego Bay flight as well as the corresponding inbound flight.

A spokesperson for the airline said, “Due to adverse weather conditions expected to be caused by Hurricane Melissa, some of our Jamaica flights are subject to cancellations and delays.

“The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we are contacting any Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday customers who may be impacted by the hurricane to discuss their options.”

Will my holiday to Jamaica be cancelled?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Jamaica, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you wish to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

