Hurricane Melissa latest: Jamaica braces for world’s strongest storm of 2025 as death toll rises to 7
At least seven people have already been killed as the storm batters the Caribbean with heavy winds and torrential rainfall
Jamaica is bracing for the world's strongest storm of 2025 after Hurricane Melissa was blamed for seven deaths across the Caribbean.
The Category 5 hurricane is expected to gather speed and batter the Caribbean country with up to 30 inches of rain when it makes landfall early Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are expected to reach 175 mph.
“Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami has warned.
Three people in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic have died.
Warning that Melissa could be the strongest storm to hit the island in its history, Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness said: "I have been on my knees in prayer."
“Many of these communities will not survive this flooding,” local government minister Desmond McKenzie said at a press conference on Monday. “Kingston is low, extremely low. No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”
Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica's information minister, said that the force of the storm was unprecedented.“We've heard the rainfall numbers. They're numbers we've never heard before,” he said.
NOAA's Hurricane Hunters find birds in Melissa's eye
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Hunters have found birds in the eye of Hurricane Melissa.
The Hurricane Hunters said in an alert Monday afternoon, “Birds in eyewall,” The New York Times reported.
Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist from The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, wrote in an X post Monday, “Most of these bird are trapped. Sometimes they can’t escape until the storm weakens, unless they encounter an island and can hunker down on land.”
American honeymooners hunker down in Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa: 'The vibes are still positive'
American honeymooners have hunkered down in Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa.
Despite a Category 5 storm set to make landfall early Tuesday morning, Adam Simmons told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “The vibes are still positive.”
Adam and Jordan Simmons arrived in Jamaica Tuesday and when Melissa became a hurricane on Saturday, there were no more flights out of the country.
The newlyweds are sheltering in place at their resort on the outskirts of Montego Bay.
“Obviously, the staff is trying to make sure that we’re okay, and then we’re trying to reciprocate that and make sure the staff is okay,” Adam said.
Jamaica bracing for strongest storm in its history
Jamaica is staring down what could be the most powerful storm in its recorded history and the strongest storm anywhere in the world of 2025 so far.
Hurricane Melissa, now a Category 5 system with sustained winds of 175mph (280kmph), is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, bringing with it catastrophic flooding, landslides, and widespread devastation.
Forecasters say Melissa’s intensity could make it the strongest hurricane to strike the island since records began in 1851.
The US National Hurricane Center warns of a storm surge up to 13ft (4m) in Kingston, threatening the capital’s critical infrastructure, including the main international airport and power plants.
“This can become a true humanitarian crisis very quickly,” said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather. “There is likely going to be the need for a lot of international support.”
In photos: Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa
Jamaica is bracing for Hurricane Melissa as the Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall early Tuesday morning.
Satellite image shows lightning flashing within the eye of Hurricane Melissa
A satellite image has shown lightning flashing within the eye of Hurricane Melissa as it moves across the Caribbean Sea on Monday.
Watch: Meteorologist who flew into eye of Hurricane Melissa calls it the 'most breathtaking' and 'horrifying' experience
Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist from The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, recalls his flight into the eye of Hurricane Melissa as “one of the most breathtaking and simultaneously horrifying experiences I've ever had" in a CNN interview Monday night.
Jamaican minister says there's been 15 reports of Hurricane Melissa's damage
Jamaica’s Minister for Works, Robert Morgan, has said there's been 15 reports of Hurricane Melissa’s damage.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on X Monday night, “Minister Robert Morgan said the Emergency Operations Centre received 15 reports of fallen trees, landslides, and downed power lines, with all but one road reopened, the remaining blockage is near St. Ann’s Bay.”
What we know about Hurricane Melissa as it barrels toward Jamaica
- Hurricane Melissa is now the planet’s strongest storm of the year as it barrels toward Jamaica with powerful Category 5 winds.
- Melissa will finish turning to the north by the end of Monday and will then officially head towards Jamaica, The Weather Channel’s digital meteorologist Rob Shackelford reported.
- The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, is expected to make landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday morning.
- Parts of Jamaica will see rainfall of 15 to 30 inches through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- The storm is expected to hit Cuba later Tuesday, and weather warnings have been issued for the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos.
- At least seven people in the Caribbean have died, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.
Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to seven after three confirmed dead in Jamaica
At least seven people have died in the Caribbean as Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica.
Jamaica’s health minister, Christopher Tufton, confirmed three people had died because of the storm, which has evolved into a Category 5.
Tufton said at a Monday night news conference one of those dead was a health care worker who was hit by a falling, adding that 13 more people have been injured, per The New York Times.
Three more people in Haiti and another person in the Dominican Republic have also died.
Jamaica's prime minister says over 800 shelters are ready as he urges citizens to follow evacuation orders
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday more than 800 shelters are ready as he urged citizens to follow evacuation orders.
