Ibiza caps tourist cars and caravans to control crowds this summer
From 1 June to 30 September, holidaymakers face new rules on hire cars
Holidaymakers using hire cars will face new restrictions in Ibiza this summer amid an island crackdown on overtourism.
From 1 June to 30 September, the daily number of vehicles used by non-residents will be capped at 20,168.
According to Euronews, 16,000 of the 20,168 vehicle permits will be given to rental cars operating on the island.
The other 4,168 permits are reserved for private tourist vehicles arriving via ferry from ports including Barcelona, Palma and Valencia.
These vehicles will need to apply for a permit – €1 (84p) per day – online before they travel to Ibiza during peak season.
Caravans are also included in the new rules, with travellers required to show proof of a campsite booking before they enter. The vehicles will no longer be allowed onto the island for wild camping or unauthorised parking.
Consell Insular d’Eivissa, the Ibiza Island Council, introduced the cap in line with Balearic government goals to promote more sustainable tourism.
As it stands, motorcycles are exempt from Ibiza’s seasonal vehicle restrictions.
The popular Balearic island has around 160,000 residents but welcomes more than 3.6 million tourists annually.
As of 2023, there were 160,835 vehicles on the island – over a vehicle per person – which is a 78.1 per cent increase since 2003, according to the Ibiza Sustainability Report 2023.
Ibiza isn’t the first Balearic island to show a red light to rental vehicles.
Tourists visiting one of Mallorca’s most popular towns will no longer be allowed to drive through its historic centre after “residents only” traffic zones were introduced.
The local council in Soller aims to ease traffic with designated areas exclusively for vehicles registered to residents across 12 of its busiest streets.
This means no hire cars can drive into Soller, with tourists advised to park on its outskirts and walk in or use public transport.
