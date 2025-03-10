UK tourists driving in Spain warned of new traffic rule for hire cars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists visiting one of Mallorca’s most popular towns will no longer be allowed to drive through its historic centre after “residents only” traffic zones are introduced.

The local council in Soller aims to ease traffic with designated areas exclusively for vehicles owned and registered by residents across 12 of its busiest streets.

This means no hire cars will be able to drive into Soller, with tourists advised to park on its outskirts and walk in or use public transport.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the council will trial the low-emission zones to curb congestion in the area later this month.

Pep Porcel, the councillor for mobility, said visitors arriving in Soller by car should “leave them parked in the car parks which will soon be set up next to the Desvío road”, reported the outlet.

The town in the northwest of Mallorca is famed for its citrus groves, traditional townhouses and mountain backdrop and is a popular base for hikers and cyclists.

Residents in the town of around 14,000 people have long voiced concerns about overcrowding and limited parking in Soller during peak season.

At a town hall meeting last May, residents campaign group SOS Sóller said: “It's time to embrace a sustainable tourism model, to end overcrowding, prioritise residents and the environment. It's time to halt this situation.”

Vehicles registered to residents will be able to circulate freely within the low emission zones – including the streets within and connecting Isabel II, Sant Jaume-Pere Serra, Camino del Murterar, Andreu Coll, Cetre and the Desvío road.

According to the Spanish National Statistics Institute, in 2023, the Balearic Islands was the second most popular region of Spain for tourists, attracting 14.4 million holidaymakers.

New car parks are being planned near the Balearic Island hotspot to accommodate demand, with a historic tram connecting Palma and Soller as an alternative car-free route.

It’s not the first time overtourism has caused problems in Mallorca.

In a string of demonstrations last summer, around 10,000 protesters walked through Palma with models of planes, cruise ships and posters reading “no to mass tourism” and “stop private jets”.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast