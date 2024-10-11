Florida airports and Disney World start to reopen after Hurricane Milton damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Airports and theme parks in Florida hit by Hurricane Milton are reopening now that the deadly storm has moved east of of the state and out into the Atlantic.

At least 16 people are dead after the hurricane swept across the state causing widespread damage and flooding. The UK Foreign Office says: “ There still remains a high risk from further flooding in the coming days and areas of Florida remain without power and mains water.

“The local authorities are warning people not to return to or visit areas affected by Hurricane Milton until they say that it is safe to do so.”

Tens of thousands of British holidaymakers in the state were confined to their accommodation as the storm moved through, striking the cities of Tampa and Orlando. Airports closed all day on Thursday, with all flights cancelled.

Arrivals at Orlando International Airport resumed at 8pm local time on Thursday (1am on Friday BST) with a Delta flight from Atlanta, followed by United flights from Denver, Houston and New York Newark. Two Delta flights to Atlanta departed from Orlando late on Thursday night. But the vast majority of flights remained cancelled until 7.30am local time on Friday.

The Orlando hub sustained some damage, with officials posting a photograph of a fallen palm tree blocking an access road.

Tampa International Airport has been closed since Wednesday but reopened at 9am local time (2pm BST) on Friday.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Norse are resuming most of their flights from the UK. Virgin Atlantic has a flight from London Heathrow to Orlando, while from London Gatwick BA has two departures and Norse Atlantic one service.

From Manchester, Virgin Atlantic has two Friday flights to Orlando while Aer Lingus has one.

British Airways has cancelled the Friday departure from Gatwick to Tampa and back.

Melbourne Orlando airport has also reopened, with Tui’s Thursday flight from Glasgow to to the secondary airport taking off 24 hours late. Outbound holidaymakers have lost a day of their trips and are due a partial refund.

Conversely about 300 Scots have had an extra day in Florida, though not an enjoyable one.

Most flights returning from Florida to the UK are expected to be completely full after dozens of flights between the Sunshine State and Britain were cancelled. Around 10,000 UK passengers have been forced to stay longer in central Florida.

On flights that are now leaving, travellers already booked take priority, leaving those whose departures were cancelled scrabbling for seats. Indirect routings, typically through other US cities, are problematic: tens of thousands of Americans are trying to leave Florida after hundreds of departures were cancelled.

Some leading theme parks across the area hit by Hurricane Milton are now gradually reopening. Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World are operating normally.

But Busch Gardens outside Tampa will remain closed on Friday. The company said: “Following Hurricane Milton, our team is evaluating the parks. We are grateful for our dedicated team of animal care experts, including veterinarians, who remained onsite during the storm to monitor the animals.”

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will remain closed for a further 24 hours until Saturday 12 October. The Disney organisation said: “Our hearts are with our fellow Floridians who were impacted by this storm.”

Tourists who remain in the state in areas hard hit by the hurricane have been told by the National Hurricane Center: “Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. If you must go out, watch for fallen objects in the road, downed electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads, and sidewalks that might collapse.”

Florida is an increasingly popular destination for British families during the October half-term. While some may be reluctant to travel after two hurricanes in two weeks struck the “Sunshine State”, airlines and holiday companies are now applying normal cancellation terms.