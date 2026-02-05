What can you take home from a hotel room? Etiquette expert reveals the do’s and dont’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel rooms are peppered with small items to help make a stay that bit more enjoyable — and many of them will handily fit into a suitcase.

But which extras are OK to pack and take home, and which would be theft if you took them?

Hotels don’t issue room inventories and indicate what’s a freebie and what isn’t, so we asked Diane Gottsman, founder of the Protocol School of Texas, and hotelier Brandon Crudup, from Station House Inn in Lake Tahoe, California, for their expert guidance.

What’s OK to take home

open image in gallery Hotels don't list room inventories and indicate what's there for the taking and what isn't - and it can leave guests confused on what they can walk out with ( boyloso - stock.adobe.com )

If you’ve been taking home the slippers, don’t worry, you won’t be getting a knock on the door from the police.

“Slippers are typically considered disposable and are usually okay to take,” revealed Brandon.

Toiletries are on the safe list, too as Diane said: “My favorite hotel freebie is the high-quality, beautifully scented tiny bottle of body lotion that is part of the complimentary goody selection built into the cost of the room.

“Other items guests enjoy taking with them include the tiny bottle of shampoo, and conditioner, and the teeny soap bar that makes your carry-on smell delightful.”

Other items that are “there for the taking” include cotton balls and sewing kits, explained Diane.

She continued: “Notepads, postcards, the hotel logo pen, and plastic dry-cleaning bags are other things guests are welcome to pack when leaving.

“Specialty coffee pods and tea bags are also popular if you have a similar coffee maker at home, or want to enjoy the complimentary tea offered during your stay.”

And if a basket of treats with a note from the hotel is waiting for you when you arrive, that’s yours for the taking, too, Diane remarked.

Areas of confusion

open image in gallery If you’ve been taking home hotel slippers, don’t worry, you won’t be getting a knock on the door from the police. But for some items, such as bottled water, you may need to check ( fotoinfot - stock.adobe.com )

With some items, whether they’re free or not can be unclear. Diane puts bottled water in this category — “check if it says ‘complimentary’” — and refreshments placed outside the minibar, such as chips, candy, and mini bottles of Champagne.

These could be chargeable, so it’s best to double-check.

Straight up theft

It’s safest to assume that robes should be left behind.

Brandon said: “Robes, while very popular, are generally not complimentary. If you take one, it will usually be added to your bill. If you do want a robe, most hotels have extra dead stock available for purchase.”

Brandon’s “definite no-no” list also included “towels, pillows, coasters, remotes and batteries from the remotes.”

To this, Diane added the coffee maker (“regardless of how tiny it may seem on the counter”), umbrellas, the “darling little teacups, spoons and teapot that came with your afternoon tea service,” cocktail books, and the “linen laundry bags in the closet with a beautiful monogram on the front.”

One guiding principle, said Diane, is that “if it’s bolted to the wall, or hanging from a wire, it’s a definite no.”

And if you “accidentally” pack a couple of beach towels?

Diane recommended calling the front desk to ask whether they’d like them returned.

She said: “Often the answer is yes, and sometimes, no, but you never know until you ask and you will feel better when the guilt of the offense is out in the open.”