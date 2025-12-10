Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Black Friday may be wrapped up for another year, there are still major savings to be scored right now when booking a stay with Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Those looking to book a Hilton hotel for their next weekend trip away in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) can save up to 20 per cent off their bill.

This offer is open to any members of the Hilton Honors scheme, but don’t worry if you are not part of the loyalty programme just yet, as you can sign up for free today to unlock the deal.

The sale ends on 27 January 2026, so there is plenty of time to snap up 20 per cent in savings on your next Hilton hotel stay at participating locations.

The discount will be applied to any weekend breaks until 12 April 2026 at various Hilton brands, from the Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree, Hilton Grand Vacations, NoMad and more.

On top of this, there is a whole range of destinations across the EMEA region to discover, including the shiny skyscrapers of Dubai, ancient history and architectural masterpieces in Rome, the bustling bazaars in Istanbul, and the landmarks of London, to name just a few.

Or perhaps you have your sights set on a few nights in Paris, shopping at the chicest boutiques before taking a selfie by the Eiffel Tower, or even trying out a lesser-visited location such as Munich, discovering its vibrant arts and culture scene.

With so many spectacular locations to visit on your next weekend away, and even more hotels to choose from, we have selected three offers for holidays booked while the prices are lower.

NoMad London, UK

open image in gallery Stay central with Hilton while checking out the best London landmarks ( Getty/iStock )

Looking to book a city break in the UK capital over the next few months? Treat yourself to a few nights at NoMad London, found in the heart of the city centre right next to Covent Garden.

This central location is ideal for hitting the big sites on foot, such as riding the London Eye, walking up to the gates of Buckingham Palace, and shopping in Covent Garden before dinner and drinks in Soho. Back at the hotel, you will find 91 rooms and 16 signature suites. Some boast clawfoot baths and others have separate living areas for a slice of luxury in the centre of the city. Be sure to grab a nightcap before heading to your room at Side Hustle, NoMad’s casual bar and restaurant that is found in a former police station.

With the 20 per cent deal, a stay at this luxury London pad can be currently booked from £472, a significant discount from its usual premium prices.

DoubleTree by Hilton Rome Monti, Italy

open image in gallery Hit up the ancient sites while staying with Hilton in Rome ( Getty/iStock )

If Rome is calling your name for your next weekend trip away, it’s worth having this hotel on your radar. It’s a favourite among past visitors due to its central location and friendly service.

Found a few streets away from Rome’s main train station and a short distance from some of the ancient city’s top landmarks like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain, this four-star stay offers simple yet stylish rooms for a convenient stay while exploring Rome. Guests can choose from connecting family rooms, deluxe rooms with king-size beds, or suites with a terrace looking out over the city’s dome-dominated skyline.

Taking advantage of the Hilton Honors sale, rooms at this hotel could be snapped up from €208 (£228) right now.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay, UAE

open image in gallery Escape to Dubai’s glitzy cityscape on your next weekend away ( Getty/iStock )

While Dubai may not be as convenient as a European city for a weekend away, the emirate's best bits can still be soaked up in a few days, including visiting the largest shopping mall in the world, Dubai Mall, and the tallest building on the planet, the Burj Khalifa.

First-timers in the city should consider staying in Downtown Dubai to make the most of the action, and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay is only a short walk or a 10-minute drive away from the top sites. Choose a room with views of the city and the Burj Khalifa, which becomes particularly mesmerising during sunrise and sunset. The outdoor pool is open 12 hours a day, while the hotel’s spa offers therapeutic massages and treatments.

With the 20 per cent off, rooms can be booked at this hotel from AED 760 (£155).

Use the button below to see even more hotels and destinations with 20 per cent off for Hilton Honors members.

Terms & Conditions apply. Must be a Hilton Honors member. Offer available on weekend stays across participating hotels in Europe, the Middle East & Africa. Up to 20% sale offer applies to participating hotels only.

For purposes of Hilton’s offer, “weekend” is defined as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights and in the Middle East (excluding the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon) as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights.

