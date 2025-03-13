Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has launched an upgraded version of its Gemini ‘Deep Research’ tool, making the AI-powered research assistant free for everyone to try.

If you haven’t heard of Deep Research, you’re not alone. In Google’s race to expand its AI products across smartphones, search results and Google Workspace, the tool was easily overlooked – not least because it has until now been exclusive to the paid-tier of the Gemini app.

Launched in December 2024, Deep Research effectively searches the web on your behalf. Give it a topic you want to learn more about – from child-friendly ski resorts to nuclear reactor legislation – and the AI assistant will disappear for five minutes, trawling the internet for trusted sources and up-to-date information before popping back up with a comprehensive, in-depth report.

With today’s upgrade to Deep Research 2.0 – and by throwing it open to everyone to try – Google is hoping the tool will appeal not just to academic and scientific users “geeking out on nuclear fusion”, but to the average person, whether they’re planning a holiday, moving home or comparing local landscaping services.

Aarush Selvan, senior product manager at Google, gave The Independent a first look at the new version of Deep Research ahead of its relaunch. “We’re looking at the kinds of tasks where before you might have had to open 50 Chrome tabs and weave together information to get to an answer, or to go really deep on a topic,” says Selvan.

The new version of Deep Research upgrades the tool to Google’s latest ‘thinking’ AI model – which transparently explains its reasoning as it works, and questions and corrects itself as it goes, which Google says should lead to more accurate results and a greater insight into how it arrives at its conclusions.

“This new model is actively thinking between taking steps,” says Selvan. “That allows it to be more thoughtful in how it browses the web and to do more analysis on its findings. The idea is it will start being able to write more insightful and more detailed reports.”

To demonstrate the newly upgraded Deep Research tool, Selvan tasked the AI with looking for potential holiday destinations in the Canary Islands along with a bunch of specific, personal requirements: two adults and one seven year old, a focus on good food and entertainment, with destinations ranked by average daytime temperatures.

Whereas previously Deep Research would only display a list of the websites it was rifling through for information, the new thinking model gives a running commentary on its thought process: first identifying a longlist of possible holiday destinations, then diving into hotel websites to find kids’ clubs, searching local restaurants and venues, and pulling up historical weather data to whittle down its report to a handful of relevant results.

“[Deep Research 2.0] is now able to articulate what it's found, why it's interesting, and what it should look for next. We can bring that information back and show the user,” says Selvan.

open image in gallery Gemini Deep Research in action – the tool was previously only available to paying subscribers ( The Independent )

“Another great example we worked on internally was finding the best summer camp for your kid, right? Like there are all these different small camps to consider, and you want to figure out which are half-day, which are full-day, and how they’re all priced.”

Today’s update to Deep Research comes as Google faces increasing pushback from online publishers, who say that its controversial AI-generated search results and summaries – similar to those created by Deep Research – reduce traffic and ad revenue. Among other changes, Deep Research 2.0 at least puts a greater emphasis on identifying its sources, giving citations and outbound links to the sites being referenced. Selvan describes the assistant’s reports as a “starting point”.

“We want to make it really easy for users to double click into each website. That's why we dedicate quite a lot of screen real estate to [links]. We want people to click into these websites, read what's interesting and understand why these websites are appearing here.”

Deep Research with Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking is available for free now in the Gemini app.