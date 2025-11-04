Glasgow to trial free public transport on trains, buses and subway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasgow is set to become the first city in Scotland to trial a free public transport scheme.

Starting in “early 2026”, around 1,000 local residents will benefit from the pilot initiative over a six-week period, SNP councillor Angus Millar has confirmed.

Those selected to participate will be issued with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) zone cards that will permit them unlimited travel on the city’s trains, buses and subway network.

Free public transport aims to ease congestion and cut fossil fuel emissions by choosing public transport over private car use.

“The pilot aims to explore how free access to public transport affects travel choices, access to services and participants’ overall wellbeing,” said Mr Millar.

Current fares on Glasgow’s transport network range from £3.60 to £5.90 on bus services, while a one-way ticket on the subway network costs £1.80 or £4.30 for the entire day.

Throughout Scotland, children and young people under 22 and people aged 60 and over are already entitled to free bus travel using a National Entitlement Card (NEC).

The trial was first floated in 2021 when the Scottish government made a recommendation to assess whether a reduction in emissions and increased social inclusion might warrant a policy of free transport being introduced.

Funds were allocated to support the pilot’s development, which received official approval to proceed on 30 October.

Data gathered from the pilot will inform wider discussions on the future of Glasgow’s public transport.

Christy Mearns, Scottish Greens councillor and transport spokesperson, added: “As a city with one of the lowest levels of car ownership across the whole of Scotland, this will have a transformative impact for people living in poverty and experiencing social isolation and I hope that it will pave the way for expanding free public transport in Glasgow longer-term.”

The news comes as a proposed plan to trial free bus passes for young people under 22 years old in England, Wales and Northern Ireland was dismissed by the government as “unaffordable”.

Read more: Maldives bans smoking for all young people – including tourists