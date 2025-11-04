Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Maldives has introduced a smoking ban for young people born on or after 1 January 2007, becoming the only country with a generational prohibition on tobacco.

The new law, which came into effect on 1 November, means that it is now illegal for those under the age limit to buy or sell tobacco in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The country’s health ministry described the move as a “historic milestone in the nation's efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation.”

It added that the new law “reflects the government's strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco.”

Selling tobacco products to an underage person now carries a fine of 50,000 rufiyaa (£2,465), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa (£246).

The ban applies to all forms of tobacco and retailers are required to verify a person’s age prior to sale.

The new law also applies to visitors to the luxury holiday destination.

Ahmed Afaal, vice chair of the archipelago's tobacco control board, said he does not believe the ban will have an adverse effect on tourism to the region, however.

“People don't come to the Maldives because they're able to smoke,” he said. “They come for the beaches, they come for the sea, they come for the sun, and they come for the fresh air.”

He added that there had been no tourist cancellations and that the number of visitors had increased over the past year.

“We're projecting more than two million [tourists] in the next year,” he said.

The move follows the South Asian country’s decision to ban the import, sale, use, possession or distribution of electronic cigarettes and vaping products in 2024.

According to the UN’s health body, the new ruling “provides a global response to a global problem – namely, the tobacco epidemic.”

A similar ban introduced in New Zealand in 2022 was scrapped the following year after a new government took power.

And in the UK, a similar proposal by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently going through the legislative process.

Read more: London airport to introduce new fee for passengers