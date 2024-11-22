Flight disruption expected after evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gatwick Airport has evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.

The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights.

“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The airport has confirmed that the North Terminal has not been affected by the evacuation.

Several flights on the South Terminal departures board are currently listed as being delayed, including the KM Malta 1155 to Malta (KM117), Air Baltic 1155 to Malta (BT6060), easyJet 1210 to Hurghada (EZY8745), easyJet 1230 to Rome (EZY6506) and easyJet 1250 to Antalya (EZY8555) although more disruptions are expected.

Flights are still landing at South Terminal, the airport has confirmed.

Train passenger information website National Rail Enquiries said: “The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.

“The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

“Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

“Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.

“This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm.”

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 316 flights are scheduled to depart Gatwick Airport today – equating to over 60,650 seats.

A further 318 flights are scheduled to arrive into Gatwick Airport today – equating to over 61,400 seats.

Gatwick’s South Terminal is used by dozens of airlines, notably British Airways, Ryanair, Aegean Airlines, Wizz Air, Air Malta and a number of Chinese airlines. Some easyJet flights operate from the South Terminal, but most use the North.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, knows Gatwick well.

He comments: “While information from the airport is still sketchy, what I infer from the statement so far is that there is concern about an item found during the security search area.

“This was clearly deemed sufficiently serious for the entire check-in area, as well as the railway station, to be cleared.

“Passengers who are already ‘airside’ are likely to be able to remain there.

“Arrivals are, I understand, being bussed to North Terminal which is still operational. But there will be large queues building up; there is a limited amount of space.

“Meanwhile thousands of passengers hoping to fly away will be enduring a frustrating time, wondering whether they will make their flight – or whether it might be cancelled.”

The Independent has contacted the airport and Sussex Police for further information.

This is a breaking story... more to follow