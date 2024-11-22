Gatwick Airport latest: Terminal evacuated and passengers told to stay away due to security incident
Large part of Gatwick Airport’s south terminal evacuated as incident investigated with fears of flight disruption
A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.
Passengers have been warned to stay away after a section of the South Terminal was evacuated on Friday morning.
There are fears flights will consequently be disrupted, causing travel chaos.
In a statement, the airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
Gallons of water reportedly delivered to waiting passengers while information on incident still scarce
Gallons of water are reporteldy being delivered to passengers waiting at Gatwick Airport after being evacuated, with information on the security incident still scarce.
One passenger wrote on X this morning: “Incredibly impressed with Gatwick Airport and their team… safely evacuated everyone from the terminal and now bringing gallons of water around for everyone.. top job!”
Analysis from The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder
Gatwick’s South Terminal is used by dozens of airlines, notably British Airways, Ryanair, Aegean Airlines, Wizz Air, Air Malta and a number of Chinese airlines. Some easyJet flights operate from the South Terminal, but most use the North.
Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, knows Gatwick well. He comments: “While information from the airport is still sketchy, what I infer from the statement so far is that there is concern about an item found during the security search area.
“This was clearly deemed sufficiently serious for the entire check-in area, as well as the railway station, to be cleared.
“Passengers who are already ‘airside’ are likely to be able to remain there.
“Arrivals are, I understand, being bussed to North Terminal which is still operational. But there will be large queues building up; there is a limited amount of space.
“Meanwhile thousands of passengers hoping to fly away will be enduring a frustrating time, wondering whether they will make their flight – or whether it might be cancelled.”
Train services at Gatwick Airport station suspended
Train services at Gatwick Airport’s station have also been suspended.
Train passenger information website National Rail Enquiries said: "The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.
"The station and airport are currently being evacuated.
"Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.
"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.
"This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm."
Thousands of passengers reportedly all over surrounding streets and carparks waiting
Thousands of evacuated passengers are reportedly sprawled out all over the streets and carparks surrounding Gatwick Airport waiting.
A passenger wrote on X: “Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection.
“Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport. Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and thousands all over the streets and carparks waiting.”
In pictures: Passengers warned to stay away as large part of Gatwick evacuated
Gatwick Airport has evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.
The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights.
“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.
Joanna Whitehead reports:
Flight disruption expected after evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
The North Terminal is not currently affected by the incident, the airport has confirmed
