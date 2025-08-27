Frontier moves into routes run by struggling Spirit after merger between the two companies collapses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frontier Airlines is making the most of Spirit’s struggles by moving into some of the ailing airline’s key markets.

The carrier plans to launch 20 new ultra-low-cost winter flights, many connecting to major Spirit hubs, following three years of unsuccessful merger attempts.

Frontier is promoting new routes from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, departing from Detroit, Houston, Chicago and Charlotte. Flights out of Houston to New Orleans, San Pedro Sula, Honduras and Guatemala City will also be available, The Hill reports. Fares will start as low as $49, with the new routes being available to book from the end of this year to early 2026.

At present, more than 30 percent of Frontier’s capacity overlaps with Spirit, a higher share than with any other airline.

open image in gallery Frontier has taken advantage of Spirit’s struggles by announcing several new routes. ( Getty )

“Frontier is not just about delivering low fares - we’ve made major enhancements, from product upgrades to the most rewarding loyalty program, and investments in technology and service, as part of The New Frontier,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a news release Tuesday. “That's why Frontier is America’s Low Fare Airline, delivering the best value every day - and we see a clear path to being the number one low-fare carrier in the top 20 U.S. metros.”

“As industry capacity adjusts, we want to ensure consumers in those markets continue to have affordable flight options,” Biffle added.

For the past three years, Frontier and Spirit have been in discussions about a potential merger aimed at creating the largest ultra-low-cost carrier in the US. The proposed deal promised to expand route networks, cut operational costs, and better compete with major airlines. However, the merger consistently faced hurdles, including regulatory scrutiny, disagreements over management structure, and concerns from labor groups and investors.

Ultimately, the talks collapsed, leaving both airlines to pursue independent growth strategies. Frontier has since focused on expanding its domestic and international routes, like the ones announced Tuesday.

open image in gallery Spirit Airlines became the first major US airline to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November since American Airlines in 2011 ( Getty Images )

Spirit, meanwhile, continues to face financial challenges and operational struggles. Earlier this month, the company warned that it might not survive the next year without raising additional cash due to continued financial losses and weak domestic travel demand.

This announcement also came after Spirit emerged from bankruptcy in March, making it the first major US airline to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since American Airlines in 2011.

Spirit has introduced cost-cutting measures, including furloughing 270 pilots and demoting 140 captains, with changes set for October 1 and November 1, to match projected 2026 flight demand. The airline also intends to sell aircraft and real estate to raise essential funds.