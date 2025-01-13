Frontier Airlines is offering a year’s worth of free flights — here’s how to claim it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frontier Airlines has launched a new promotion where they will be giving away one year’s worth of free flights.

Their “New Year, New Adventure” promotion will see one lucky person selected to receive free flights all year with the ability to choose from a range of international and domestic routes.

“We’re giving away a year of free flights to one lucky winner to start crossing the dream destinations off their bucket list,” the advertisement reads.

The contest will run from January 6 to January 31. The only requirement to enter the contest is to fill out the entry form on the Frontier website. People will receive a bonus entry if they enter their phone number and additional entries if they share the contest on various social media accounts.

Anyone above the age of 18 in the U.S. is eligible to enter, but residents of Florida, New York, and Washington D.C. are not eligible.

Available routes include international flights to Antigua, and Barbuda, in addition to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. The Denver-based airline also operates service to Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, and more.

The airline’s new promotion comes one month after they announced its all-you-can-fly deal giving travelers the opportunity to jet around the world as much as they want in the year.

For a limited time only, flyers could purchase the budget-friendly airline’s “GoWild! Pass” at just $299 to get unlimited flights both domestically and internationally.

The pre-sale price was only available for the first 5,000 buyers before it jumped up to $499.

According to Bobby Schroeter, Frontier’s Chief Commercial Officer, the airline has never offered its GoWild! deal at such a low price.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America,” Schroeter wrote in a December 11 press release.

“The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys,” he continued.

Schroeter said the airline was doing a giveaway for lucky customers “to win one of 10 free passes” if they signed up to get the pre-sale notifications.

Anyone who’s already purchased the pass and wants to renew theirs is still eligible to sign up and receive a free one.

Interested travelers had to be at least 18 years old to buy and claim the pass unless they had a parent or guardian enroll for them.

“New this year, GoWild! passholders can earn FRONTIER Miles on purchases like bags and seat assignments and extend the expiration of their FRONTIER Miles through pass usage, ensuring travelers get the most out of every journey,” the airline stated on their website.