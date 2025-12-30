These are the first-class seats launching on Frontier Airlines planes in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New “First Class” seats will launch on Frontier Airlines flights in early 2026, over a year after they were announced.

The ultra-budget carrier unveiled plans to roll out premium seating in December 2024, but supply chain issues delayed installation.

The seats will be configured in a 2x2 layout and will occupy the first two rows on Frontier’s Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

No fares have been revealed yet, with Frontier saying only that the seats will be available at “our trademark affordable prices.”

open image in gallery The new Frontier seats won’t come with a lie-flat option or even recline. Instead, they will be pre-reclined ( Frontier Airlines )

Based on the carrier’s fare structure, travelers can expect to pay up to $99 to book them. At the same time, complimentary upgrades will be available to members of Frontier’s loyalty program with Diamond, Platinum, or Gold status.

While labeled “first class,” the renderings show the seats more closely resemble premium economy seats, and they won’t offer a lie-flat option or even recline. Instead, they will be pre-reclined, a ploy used by airlines to keep aircraft weight down and thus save on fuel.

Still, the seats, from the Italian manufacturer Geven, represent a significant pivot for Frontier — known for its no-frills offering — towards a more sophisticated cabin environment.

Currently, the only seat upgrades available are “UpFront Plus,” a cabin section with the middle seat blocked off, and “Stretch,” which offers extra legroom and a recline function. These upgrades cost between $49 and $16, respectively.

Speaking when the first-class seat announcement was made, former Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said the move would help the Airline transform “into the most rewarding airline.”

open image in gallery No fares have been revealed yet for the first-class seats, with Frontier saying only that they will be available at 'our trademark affordable prices' ( Photo by Matt Nager )

He remarked: “We’ve listened to customers, and they want more — more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare.

“These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”

Biffle has now been replaced by the company’s former president, James G. Dempsey, who has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"Jimmy has been an invaluable member of Frontier's senior leadership team for more than 10 years and has played an instrumental role in the company's evolution and growth during that time," said Board Chair Bill Franke. "We believe Jimmy is uniquely qualified to guide our airline into the future."

Franke continued: "The Board of Directors is deeply appreciative of Barry's leadership and dedicated service to Frontier over the past 11 years. We thank him for his many contributions during his tenure."