These are the first-class seats launching on Frontier Airlines planes in 2026
The seats will be configured in a 2x2 formation and will occupy the first two rows of Frontier’s Airbus A320 and A321 planes
New “First Class” seats will launch on Frontier Airlines flights in early 2026, over a year after they were announced.
The ultra-budget carrier unveiled plans to roll out premium seating in December 2024, but supply chain issues delayed installation.
The seats will be configured in a 2x2 layout and will occupy the first two rows on Frontier’s Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.
No fares have been revealed yet, with Frontier saying only that the seats will be available at “our trademark affordable prices.”
Based on the carrier’s fare structure, travelers can expect to pay up to $99 to book them. At the same time, complimentary upgrades will be available to members of Frontier’s loyalty program with Diamond, Platinum, or Gold status.
While labeled “first class,” the renderings show the seats more closely resemble premium economy seats, and they won’t offer a lie-flat option or even recline. Instead, they will be pre-reclined, a ploy used by airlines to keep aircraft weight down and thus save on fuel.
Still, the seats, from the Italian manufacturer Geven, represent a significant pivot for Frontier — known for its no-frills offering — towards a more sophisticated cabin environment.
Currently, the only seat upgrades available are “UpFront Plus,” a cabin section with the middle seat blocked off, and “Stretch,” which offers extra legroom and a recline function. These upgrades cost between $49 and $16, respectively.
Speaking when the first-class seat announcement was made, former Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said the move would help the Airline transform “into the most rewarding airline.”
He remarked: “We’ve listened to customers, and they want more — more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare.
“These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”
Biffle has now been replaced by the company’s former president, James G. Dempsey, who has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.
"Jimmy has been an invaluable member of Frontier's senior leadership team for more than 10 years and has played an instrumental role in the company's evolution and growth during that time," said Board Chair Bill Franke. "We believe Jimmy is uniquely qualified to guide our airline into the future."
Franke continued: "The Board of Directors is deeply appreciative of Barry's leadership and dedicated service to Frontier over the past 11 years. We thank him for his many contributions during his tenure."
