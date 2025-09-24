Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A five-star Cypriot hotel is bringing back its “sunshine guarantee” for another year, allowing guests to claim a complimentary night’s stay if the sunny weather disappears while they are on holiday.

City of Dreams Mediterranean, a hotel that opened in 2023, says that with almost 340 days of sunshine on the island, it can promise the best weather possible on holiday.

Facilities at the 500-room hotel include a spa, “amphitheatre entertainment” and its own casino area, situated a short distance from the beach.

The hotel says that clear skies are present almost year-round. However, the promise of good weather could be of interest to those booked to stay over the low-season, when inclement weather is more likely.

If it does rain, City of Dreams offers one complimentary night per non-sunny day, redeemable for stay within the subsequent six months.

In order to be eligible, guests need to have booked directly with the hotel.

The hotel defines “sunshine weather” as a day with at least 70 per cent direct sunlight between the hours of 9am and 5pm, based on data from forecast site AccuWeather.

Guests who are affected by the weather can also claim 15 per cent off a future stay, plus daily breakfast and a €100 (£87) voucher to use at the hotel’s restaurants, bars, spa, fitness centre or casino.

This offer applies to all direct bookings made from 1 August until 30 September, for stays from 16 October 2025 until 31 March 2026.

Similar weather guarantee schemes are offered by other providers.

Online travel agency and tour operator First Choice, with protection provider Sensible Weather, allows travellers to claim money back if the skies open and it rains.

Sensible Weather tracks the forecast during the length of a package and sends reimbursement payments to affected customers.

