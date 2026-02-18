This one beloved hotel perk is quietly disappearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s nothing better than waking up on vacation to a free meal, if you can manage to get out of bed in time.

But as hotels look to cut costs, some are slowly phasing out a customer favorite — the continental breakfast.

Several outlets report Hyatt Hotels has eliminated free breakfast for all guests at around 40 Hyatt Place U.S. properties. There are more than 400 locations under the Hyatt Place brand across the world.

"At the moment, a limited number of Hyatt Place hotels in the U.S. are piloting new grab-and-go menu options while others are testing a rate plan that allows guests to book a stay that does not include breakfast,” a Hyatt spokesperson told travel news site The Points Guy in November 2024. “World of Hyatt Globalists continue to enjoy a free breakfast at all Hyatt Place hotels globally.”

Hyatt isn’t the only hotel chain to chop its current continental breakfast model. Holiday Inn, owned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, reportedly did away with its à la carte breakfast at most U.S. locations for a buffet-style morning meal.

open image in gallery Some hotel chains are changing their free breakfast models ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Travel expert Gary Leff shared what he said was an internal Holiday Inn guide to launching a buffet in his blog. The guide includes a list of required foods, including bacon and eggs, various baked goods and cereals.

“The first thing is how minimal the required operation actually is,” Leff wrote. “Breakfast only has to be open 3 hours a day. If a hotel offers breakfast, they’re not supposed to offer a cooked-to-order menu. No customized eggs.”

The Independent has reached out to Hyatt Hotels and IHG Hotels & Resorts for comment.

open image in gallery Cost-cutting at hotels 'really accelerated' after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to one travel expert ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Leff told the Daily Mail cost-cutting at hotels “really accelerated” after the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the travel industry take a big hit.

“Today, hotel owners are still looking to squeeze costs and improve margins,' he said.

But hotels that remove free breakfast risk upsetting customers who have grown fond of the amenity.

Aimee Misovich of Holland, Michigan, told CNBC she and her family are Hilton Honors members and stay at properties that offer free breakfast.

“Homewoods began offering overnight oats and chia puddings. I do partake of the latter,” she said, adding that it’s a treat for her. “I certainly hope Hilton keeps their free breakfasts!”