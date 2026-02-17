Billionaire Thomas Pritzker steps down as Hyatt executive chairman over Epstein ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire Thomas Pritzker, 75, has stepped down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pritzker, cousin to Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, is the latest notable figure to face consequences after the Department of Justice was compelled to release millions of documents relating to Epstein, who died in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Pritzker’s retirement from his prominent role on the Board of Directors on Monday. Pritzker had served as executive chairman since 2004.

Pritzker, who is married to Margot Pritzker, said in a statement, “My job and responsibility is to provide good stewardship,” which he said means “protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret.

open image in gallery Billionaire Thomas Pritzker has stepped down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ( Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner. I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”

Hyatt’s president and CEO, Mark Hoplamazian, will take over as chairman of the board effective immediately.

The Epstein files revealed that Pritzker kept in contact with the disgraced financier long after he pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

In an email exchange from 2018, reported by several outlets, Epstein asked Pritzker to help arrange a trip to Asia for Karyna Shuliak, who was reportedly his girlfriend.

When Pritzker asked what she was going to do there, Shuliak responded, “Going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey.” Pritzker said, “May the Force be with you,” along with a smiley-face emoji.

open image in gallery Thomas Pritzker, cousin to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, had communicated with Jeffrey Epstein long after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes ( US Department of Justice )

In 2003, Pritzker had messaged Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting and abusing girls with Epstein, about a dinner party.

Maxwell mentioned that there would be five models serving at the party, and Pritzker suggested having the guests be servers and the models be guests.

“This would be far more fun,” he wrote in the exchange, per The Wall Street Journal.

open image in gallery Pritzker had also messaged Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting and abusing girls with Epstein ( US Department of Justice )

The Independent has reached out to JB Pritzker’s office for comment about his cousin stepping down from the Hyatt board.

Other prominent figures to face repercussions for their ties to Epstein are former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, top Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler and talent agency founder Casey Wasserman.

Republican Representative from Kentucky, Thomas Massie, and Democratic Representative from California, Ro Khanna, who both led the push to release the Epstein files, shared the news of Pritzker’s retirement from the Hyatt board on social media.

“Chairman of Hyatt Hotels stepping down as a result of Epstein disclosures,” Massie wrote on X.

“Tom Pritzker is part of the Epstein class & is stepping down as Chairman of Hyatt,” Khanna posted. “Will he also step down as Chairman of the Pritzker organization which manages various Pritzker family assets?”