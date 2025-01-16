Cruise line names celebrity line-up to interact with passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It can be fun to spot a celebrity on a cruise ship – but do you fancy being followed onboard by one?

Comedians and television personalities Vic Reeves and Jenny Eclair have been recruited by Fred Olsen Cruises to help document passenger experiences on its cruise ships.

Rather than giving onboard talks or performances, Reeves and Eclair, along with celebrity photographer Scarlet Page, have been appointed as Fred Olsen’s so-called “Moments Crew.”

Their onboard role is to capture memorable passenger moments through paintings, prose and pictures.

Read more: The best Mediterranean cruise holidays

It comes as research by the cruise brand revealed 82 per cent of passengers say their life’s top memories are made while travelling.

To help record these memories, Reeves – whose real name is Jim Moir – will be the resident artist-on-board during an eight-night Norwegian fjords sailing aboard Borealis from 28 May. Prices start from £1,119 per person.

He will paint some passengers’ favourite scenic views on canvas during the sailing.

Reeves said: “Some of my happiest memories are from travelling, so I am looking forward to stepping onboard with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favourite views for posterity.

“Personally, I hope to see some spectacular scenery, dramatic waterfalls and interesting birds like auks, darters and maybe even some puffins, which are always a delight to paint.”

Eclair will be Fred Olsen’s writer-on-board during a 13-night Baltic cruise aboard Balmoral departing 27 June. Prices start from £1,969 per person.

She will turn memorable guest experiences into short stories, adding: “There is a rich literary history of travel writing, but my intention is to get the everyday holidaymaker interested in keeping their own journals, even if it is just a record of what you had for dinner.

“In years to come, photos will take you back to places you loved, but it is often words on a page that will remind you of how those places felt.”

Read more: The best cruise ships that you must travel on in your lifetime

Meanwhile Page, who has photographed artists such as Robbie Williams, Oasis and the Foo Fighters, will be onboard for shoots with cruise passengers during Fred Olsen’s Volcanic Vistas of the Azores and Madeira cruise.

The sailing on Bolette departs on 25 July, with prices starting from £1,869 per person.

Page said: “As a photographer of celebrities and rock stars, I have always loved capturing those rare, unguarded moments that reveal true emotion.

“I’m excited to bring this approach to documenting guests, creating images that reflect genuine joy, calm, and the wonder of shared experiences.

“Whether it’s making new connections or marvelling at the beauty of our world, I aim to capture every moment with artistry and authenticity.”

Passengers will also be able to enter a ballot for the artistic, writing and photography services of the trio in dedicated sessions onboard.

Sonia Holman, marketing director at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that some of life’s best memories are made on the high seas, so what better way to ensure they are caught than by assembling the first-ever crew dedicated to recording these unique moments in unique ways.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jim, Jenny and Scarlet onboard and look forward to seeing, reading and viewing the big and small guest moments they observe.”

Read more: What’s new for cruises in 2025?