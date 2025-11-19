Antisocial air passengers face €20,000 fines and flight bans in new French ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disruptive and antisocial airline passengers will now face fines of up to €20,000 and flight bans of up to four years in France.

Decree No. 2025-1063 that came in effect on 8 November outlines the penalties for rowdy passengers in French airspace.

Effective of now, the French Minister for Civil Aviation can issue fines of up to €10,000 (£8,810) or €20,000 (£17,600) in the case of repeat offenders.

Listed offences in a government statement include the use of an electronic or electrical device when its use has been prohibited during part or all of the flight by the flight crew, obstruction of the performance of the safety missions of flight crew and refusal to comply with safety instructions issued by the flight crew.

In the most serious cases, offenders could face a boarding ban of up to four years.

A dedicated database will be set up to enable French air carriers to report “harmful behaviour”, which will be managed by the French Civil Aviation Authority.

“The safety of passengers and crew is our absolute priority,” said Philippe Tabarot, Minister of Transport.

“Disruptive behaviour on board aircraft is unacceptable. It jeopardises flight safety and compromises the working conditions of flight crews.”

He described the new ruling as “swift, fair and proportionate enforcement”.

Mr Tabarot added: “This new regulatory framework sends a strong message: disruptive behaviour will no longer be tolerated and will be subject to effective administrative sanctions. ”

Unruly behaviour amongst air passengers poses a growing threat to flight safety.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), an incident is expected to occur every 395 flights by 2024.

In Europe, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reports between 200 and 500 incidents per month.

Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent, said: “A €10,000 fine for forgetting to switch your phone to airplane mode looks a touch severe, but as a deterrent for obnoxious and dangerous behaviour on board, this penalty is just what is needed.

“All too often, disruptive passengers go unpunished for acts that distress other travellers and crew, and which jeopardise safety.”

