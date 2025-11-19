Antisocial air passengers face €20,000 fines and flight bans in new French ruling
The French Transport Minister described the new ruling as ‘swift, fair and proportionate enforcement’
Disruptive and antisocial airline passengers will now face fines of up to €20,000 and flight bans of up to four years in France.
Decree No. 2025-1063 that came in effect on 8 November outlines the penalties for rowdy passengers in French airspace.
Effective of now, the French Minister for Civil Aviation can issue fines of up to €10,000 (£8,810) or €20,000 (£17,600) in the case of repeat offenders.
Listed offences in a government statement include the use of an electronic or electrical device when its use has been prohibited during part or all of the flight by the flight crew, obstruction of the performance of the safety missions of flight crew and refusal to comply with safety instructions issued by the flight crew.
In the most serious cases, offenders could face a boarding ban of up to four years.
A dedicated database will be set up to enable French air carriers to report “harmful behaviour”, which will be managed by the French Civil Aviation Authority.
“The safety of passengers and crew is our absolute priority,” said Philippe Tabarot, Minister of Transport.
“Disruptive behaviour on board aircraft is unacceptable. It jeopardises flight safety and compromises the working conditions of flight crews.”
He described the new ruling as “swift, fair and proportionate enforcement”.
Mr Tabarot added: “This new regulatory framework sends a strong message: disruptive behaviour will no longer be tolerated and will be subject to effective administrative sanctions. ”
Unruly behaviour amongst air passengers poses a growing threat to flight safety.
According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), an incident is expected to occur every 395 flights by 2024.
In Europe, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reports between 200 and 500 incidents per month.
Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent at The Independent, said: “A €10,000 fine for forgetting to switch your phone to airplane mode looks a touch severe, but as a deterrent for obnoxious and dangerous behaviour on board, this penalty is just what is needed.
“All too often, disruptive passengers go unpunished for acts that distress other travellers and crew, and which jeopardise safety.”
