Passengers who are offloaded from Ryanair aircraft for causing trouble face a £500 fine, the airline has said.

Europe’s biggest budget carrier has taken an increasingly active role in tackling air rage, pursuing those who cause diversions for compensation for the costs incurred.

Now, anyone whose behaviour is such that they are offloaded will also face a penalty. This could apply to a passenger who is removed from an aircraft before departure.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that passengers are made suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.

“To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.”

On Wednesday Ryanair amended its terms and conditions to include the warning: “We reserve the right to fine you €500 where your behaviour results in you being offloaded.”

The Independent has asked whether the figure will be £500 or €500 – currently worth £425.

The penalty will be “taken directly from the card used to make the booking” or deducted by the airline from any Ryanair vouchers or “wallet credit” the passenger might have.

On top of the proposed fine, the carrier says: “We reserve all legal rights to recover costs, damages, or liabilities resulting from your actions.”

Earlier this year Ryanair filed legal proceedings in the Polish courts claiming over €3,000 (£2,500) in damages against a passenger who disrupted a flight from Berlin to Marrakesh. The plane diverted to Seville.

In addition, Ryanair handed the disruptive passenger a five-year travel ban.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says: “Passengers who are rude or aggressive can be highly disruptive and distressing for cabin crew and fellow travellers. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and can pose a risk to aircraft safety.

“Disruptive passengers can lead to planes being diverted and, where this happens, the disruptive passengers themselves risk having to pay the cost of the diversion. They can also face criminal charges with severe penalties or even prison sentences.”

In August 2024, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary demanded a two-drink limit on passengers at airports, saying air rage had reached an all-time high.