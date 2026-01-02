Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK citizens travelling to and from Europe this year will encounter changes at borders. The European Union launched its much-delayed entry-exit system (EES) on 12 October, although some countries are yet to fully make the switch.

By April 2026 the process should be complete, transforming the border experience at all crossing points in and out of the Schengen area (comprising the EU except Ireland and Cyprus, plus Iceland, Norway and Switzerland).

The aims of the EES are:

To identify suspected criminals

To combat identity fraud

To police the limit on stays of 90 days in any 180 days that applies to UK and other nationalities

British travellers to and from the Schengen area will go through a biometric check. On first encounter with the EES, they must provide four of their fingerprints (not required of children under 12) and a facial biometric.

Simon Calder at entry-exit system kiosk at London St Pancras International ( Elanor Forster )

Travellers will go through the formalities at airports, land borders and ports in the Schengen area on both arrival and departure.

During and after the roll-out, border officers may ask you for proof of financial resources and evidence that you will leave after a short stay – just as they can do now. France is also demanding medical insurance.

Once you have registered, on subsequent encounters with the entry-exit system you will need only one biometric taken; this is almost certain to be the face.

Be prepared to provide biometrics and expect longer border queues as a result of “double red tape” – providing biometrics but having your passport stamped as well.

Six months after the entry-exit system roll-out is completed, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be introduced – if all goes according to plan.

This is the calendar for changes so far and planned for the future.

10 January 2026

By 10 January, “member states should operate the entry-exit system – with biometric functionalities – at a minimum of half of their border crossing points”. But only 35 per cent of visitors must be EES-registered.

This means a country such as Spain, Italy or Greece, with many arrival points by air, need not activate the entry-exit system at the busiest airports – so long at a majority of crossing points are EES-enabled.

11 March 2026

All borders must be biometric enabled and at least half the crossings must be registered on the central database.

31 March 2026

By now, every third-country national should be registered on the way in and out.

9 April 2026

Manual checking and stamping of passports must continue up to and including this date. Assuming that the EES is running flawlessly across Europe, the practice will end at midnight.

9 October 2026 (estimated date)

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be launched, but will not be compulsory. This online permit, price €20 (£17), is similar to the US Esta scheme, but valid for longer: three years. While those under 18 or over 70 will still need to apply for and hold an Etias, it will be free.

Initially a six-month grace period will be granted to travellers who neglect to organise an Etias. But even though you won’t legally need one immediately, you might not be allowed on your plane if you fail to show an Etias..

What to do: Get an Etias if you are going to the Schengen area.

9 April 2027 (estimated date)

It will mandatory for prospective UK visitors to have an Etias.

This piece was first published in September 2025 and is kept updated with the latest information

