Euro 2025: How expensive is Switzerland for travellers?

The women’s Euro 2025 football championship is taking place in one of Europe’s most expensive countries: Switzerland.

Ahead of the first matches for both England and Wales, the English midfielder Georgia Stanway described the cost of living in Switzerland as “extremely high” – saying players are paying to help ensure friends and family can support them as they defend their European title in one of the world’s most expensive countries.

“A lot of us are putting our hands in our pockets to make sure that our families can get over there,” she said.

“We would love to see as many fans as possible and we want to thank them in advance because we know it’s not cheap.”

But just how pricey is the Alpine nation? I have calibrated some key purchases.

One global comparator of prices is The Independent’s Hard Rock Cafe index, comparing the cost of a burger and beer at branches of the franchise around the world. But Switzerland does not currently have any branches of the music-themed chain. Instead, a Big Mac at McDonald’s is used – together with a pint of beer at an Irish pub in the city centre.

Other comparisons involve a bed in an airport Holiday Inn; the cost of public transport from the biggest airport to the city; rail fares for travelling between venues; and the cost of entry to a leading museum.

Overall, my conclusion is that Switzerland is about one-fifth more expensive than the UK – or, more specifically, London. While the Swiss enjoy an efficient and comprehensive public transport system, it comes at a high price. This is particularly the case on the trains, where locals mostly carry half-price railcards that are beyond the scope of overseas visitors.

Eating and drinking are significantly more expensive – approaching 30 per cent higher – than London prices. Swiss tourism officials politely remind visitors they should tip 10 per cent on top. And as with most nations in Continental Europe, the top Swiss museums charge admission – unlike the policy in the UK.

Action points? For matches in Geneva, supporters could base themselves across the border in France, where prices are lower. Replacing a restaurant lunch with a picnic will help. And be careful about where you source those colourful but expensive Swiss francs; changing money at airport bureaux de change will make the stay even more painfully expensive.

Check in: airport Holiday Inn.

For the night of 3 July, the hotel nearest to Zurich airport costs SFR266 (£246), while the one closes to Heathrow is £220.

Switzerland 12 per cent higher.

From the airport

Zurich to the centre SFR7 (£6.50); Heathrow to the centre £5.80 – though if you want a bit more speed the price roughly doubles for the Elizabeth Line and quadruples for the Heathrow Express.

Switzerland 12 per cent higher.

Big Mac

At the elegant McDonald’s opposite the main station in Basel: SFR6.90 (£6.40); £5 in central London.

Switzerland 28 per cent higher.

Pint in an Irish pub in the city centre

O’Flanagan’s in Basel: SFR9.80 (£9); Waxy O’Connor’s in London: £7

Switzerland 29 per cent higher.

Rail fares

The rail distance from Geneva to Zurich is 160 miles, about the same as London to Doncaster. The cheapest “walk-up” fare between the two cities is SFR92 (£85).

In the UK you could in theory pay £134 for a trip from the capital to South Yorkshire, but with a multiplicity of fares available on LNER and Hull Trains a fare of around £70 is more likely.

Switzerland 21 per cent higher.

Cost of culture

National Museum in Zurich: SFR 13 (£12); British Museum in London: free.

No contest.

Tipping

Switzerland Tourism says: “In Switzerland, the guest is not obliged to tip. In many restaurants, however, it is customary to pay a tip. This amounts to approximately 10 per cent or it is rounded up to a round amount.”

Visit Britain tells prospective visitors: “Tipping is not expected in Britain like it is in some other countries. Workers do not have to rely on tips to live and all staff must be paid at least the National Minimum Wage. It’s not necessary to tip but it’s polite to do so if you’ve had good service, and it’s always appreciated.”

Let’s call it a score draw.