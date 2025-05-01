Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For a “legendary” Hard Rock Cafe burger, washed down with a pint of local lager, Latin America is the ideal location. Three pals could drink and dine in La Paz, Bolivia, for the same price as a solo customer at the rock ‘n’ roll-themed venue in Dubai.

The burger and beer combo is only £10.50 in the Andean administrative capital, compared with £31.50 in the UAE’s tourist hub.

Copenhagen is almost as expensive as Dubai: in the Danish capital, the bill comes in at £31.

London – where the original Hard Rock Cafe opened in 1971 – is joint third most expensive, at £26.

Three other European cities are at the same price of £26:

Dubrovnik in Croatia, where the music memorabilia eatery is just inside the city walls

Reykjavik in high-priced Iceland

Venice, the tourist hub of Italy

Brussels, Barcelona and Manchester take the next three places.

The survey of two dozen Hard Rock Cafes was conducted by The Independent using online menus. Importantly, the data does not take into account sales tax applied to menu prices – as is the practice in the US – nor tips. In continental European locations, diners can leave no gratuity, while in the US at least 18 per cent is expected. So the figures are flattered for American venues.

In the US, the most expensive cities are New York and San Francisco (£22). Tax and tips would be likely to increase the cost by at least £5.

Tampa in Florida is £21 (though dining at the airport costs £3 more), while New Orleans is a relative bargain at £20. Lowest in the US is Niagara Falls at £19.50 (or £4 more if you prefer not to be harangued by the waiter).

Back in Europe, Innsbruck (£20.50) and Prague (£20) are well ahead of Warsaw (£16.50).

Singapore (£19) is the most expensive Hard Rock Cafe sampled in Asia, with Bali only £15. This is also the price at the sole Egyptian contender, Sharm el-Sheikh.

Panama City will serve the popular comfort feast for £13.50.

While La Paz is the clear dinner winner at only £10.50, it is feasible that other South American locations are even cheaper. Branches of the Hard Rock chain in Cartagena (Colombia), Ushuaia (Argentina) and across Brazil do not quote prices on their online menus, possibly due to high inflation.

Dubai was the location with the most expensive beer (£12). You could drink four times as much for the same price in La Paz.

The burger was priciest in Copenhagen (£22). The only place researched that also offered quinoa burgers for vegetarians was, once again, La Paz.

Beer and burger dinner at Hard Rock Cafe

Dubai £31.50

Copenhagen £31

London £26

Dubrovnik £26

Reykjavik £26

Venice £26

Brussels £25

Barcelona £24

Manchester £23

New York City £22

San Francisco £22

Lisbon £22

Tampa £21

Innsbruck £20.50

New Orleans £20

Prague £20

Niagara Falls £19

Singapore £19

Cabo San Lucas £17

Warsaw £16.50

Bali £15

Sharm el-Sheikh £15

Panama City £13.50

La Paz £10.50

Prices converted at mid-market rates and rounded to nearest £0.50

Source: Individual cafe online menus