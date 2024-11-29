Emirates officially unveils its first A350 aircraft

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emirates has unveiled its first A350 Airbus in Dubai, the first new aircraft type to join its fleet since 2008.

The Dubai flag carrier says the new aircraft promises more space and storage, with extra high ceilings, wider aisles and larger overhead storage bins, faster wifi courtesy of ViaSat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network, electric window blinds across all classes, Bluetooth connections on every seat and a substantial reduction in noise with what it claims is the quietest twin aisle cabin of any aircraft.

The new aircraft accommodates 312 passengers and is home to three cabin classes – Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class.

Business class features 32 leather lie-flat seats, inspired by the Mercedes S-Class, a minibar, in-seat mood lighting controls, a 20 inch 4K ice screen for inflight entertainment and wireless charging. The seat pitch is 44 inches and the seat width measures 21 inches.

open image in gallery Business class onboard the new Emirates A350 Airbus ( Emirates )

Premium Economy features 21 seats with six-way adjustable head, leg and footrests, a seat pitch of 39 inches and a seat width clocking in at 19.5 inches.

Meals will be served on Royal Doulton tableware and with Robert Welch cutlery in Business and Premium Economy Classes.

Economy class is home to 259 “generously pitched” seats in light blue measuring 31-32 inches and a seat width of 18.4 inches. Similarly to Premium Economy, entertainment screens come in at 13.3 inches. The airline also promises a “spacious galley area to grab snacks on long haul flights”.

A total of 65 A350s are set to join the Emirates fleet in the coming years, with half reserved for regional routes and half assigned to ultra long-haul routes.

In addition to the newly delivered A350, Emirates, which is the largest airline provider in the Middle East, operates two other aircraft types including the widebody Boeing 777 aircraft and the “double decker” Airbus A380.

Emirates plans to make its first scheduled commercial A350 flight to Edinburgh on 3 January 2025.

The news comes after the long-haul carrier announced record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023 after the disruption of the Covid pandemic on aviation.

The airline, which is owned by Dubai's government, announced revenues of $33 billion, compared to $29.3 billion in 2022. Profit the year prior had been $2.9 billion.