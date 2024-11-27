Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Commuters travelling into and around London this morning are facing major delays for a second day in a row, with the Elizabeth line partially suspended and issues hampering other Tube and train routes.

There is service currently no Elizabeth line service between Paddington and Abbey Wood while the fault is fixed.

This has caused “severe delays” between Paddington, Heathrow Airport and Reading, but there is a good service on the rest of the line, say Transport for London (TfL).

National Rail said: “As a result, Elizabeth line services are unable to run between these stations and will be cancelled or revised.

“This is expected until the end of service.”

TfL has also reported no service on the Circle line “while we respond to a fire alert at High Street Kensington”.

The District line has also been affected by the fire alert, with no service currently running between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

Meanwhile, the Hammersmith & City and Jubilee lines have minor delays this morning due to power supply problems and a shortage of trains, respectively.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative London Underground routes, local buses and the London Overground.

National Rail has also issued a “do not travel” warning to London commuters following heavy flooding between Blackfriars and London St Pancras International.

The disruption is expected to last until 10am, said the rail provider, with trains being cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“We strongly advise you to delay travelling until later this morning. There will be heavy disruption for trains in and out of central London, and your journey could take up to an hour longer than usual,” advised National Rail.

As Storm Conall swept the UK, Thameslink warned that “heavy rain flooding” had pulled the brakes on transport between St Pancras and London Bridge.

In an update on X, the train service told a passenger: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between London Bridge and St Pancras International all lines are blocked. We advise you delay travelling until later this morning.”

