Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office has issued weather alerts for rain across parts of the UK, warning of likely further flooding, power cuts and travel chaos, with the arrival of Storm Conall.

Two yellow weather warnings for potentially heavy rain will be in place in parts of London, south-east England and some of the south-west on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to 50mm could fall in parts of southern England, the Met Office has said. Storm Conall is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service.

The Met Office announced on Tuesday that the alerts will be in place from 10pm on Tuesday through to midday on Wednesday, with colder temperatures also expected on Wednesday.

open image in gallery The yellow rain warning covers southern England, including Kent, Sussex and the Isle of Wight, and a small area around Plymouth in Devon from 10pm on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday ( Met Office )

It comes just days after Storm Bert caused havoc across many areas of the UK.

There were more than 90 flood warnings and more than 120 flood alerts still issued across the UK on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office said: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.”

People are warned that bus and train services will likely be hit and that spray and flooding on roads is expected, all causing delays and longer journey times.

The forecaster also said a few homes and businesses could be flooded, while power supplies and other services are likely to be interrupted.

The yellow rain warning covers southern England, including Kent, Sussex and the Isle of Wight, and a small area around Plymouth in Devon from 10pm on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

The warning area will widely see 15-20mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas and a lower chance of 50mm in parts of the south east, with some travel disruption and flooding of “a few homes and businesses” likely.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued weather alerts for rain across parts of the UK, warning of likely further flooding, power cuts and travel chaos after Storm Bert battered the country over the weekend ( PA Wire )

It comes after Storm Bert, with hundreds of homes left underwater, roads turned into rivers, and winds of more than 80mph recorded across parts of the country.

Communities in England and Wales were starting a “massive clean-up” following the widespread flooding.

Residents in some affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will be cleared by Christmas.

open image in gallery Billing Aquadrome in Northampton, England, was flooded with heavy rain after Storm Bert swept across the country ( Getty )

Mr Reed told the Commons on Monday evening an estimated 107 properties have flooded across England.

He added: “Further flooding is sadly likely over the next few days as water levels rise in slower-flowing rivers such as the Severn and the Ouse.

“The Environment Agency anticipates that any impacts should be less severe than we have seen in recent days.”

The Met Office said while many parts of the country would see “a dry and largely sunny day” with lighter winds on Tuesday, an area of low pressure will bring heavy rain into southern areas overnight into Wednesday.

Deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “On Tuesday night, we’ll see outbreaks of rain spreading north-eastwards, which could be heavy at times.

“We’re expecting this to be heaviest across the south/south-east of England, although subtle changes over the next 24 hours will have an impact on how this develops. There could also be strong winds for a time, and it’s possible this will require a weather warning.

“Along with the rain, things will turn colder from Wednesday for all, with frost and some freezing fog possible. Overnight temperatures could dip to minus 4C to minus 6C in places prone to frost.”

open image in gallery Emergency services were at the scene of a scaffolding collapse on Bethnal Green Road, London, on Monday as Storm Bert lashed the UK ( PA )

Scattered showers will still push across Scotland and Northern Ireland through Tuesday as well as some English and Welsh coastlines, the forecaster said.

A man in his eighties died on Saturday after his car entered water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire, while a body was found in the search for Brian Perry, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near the Afon Conwy river in North Wales on the same day.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place in Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton on Monday evening.

There were also 127 flood warnings in England and six flood warnings in Wales.