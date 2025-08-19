The new eGates programs hopes to make it a quick trip through airport customs at these three cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Security screening company CLEAR announced it is piloting biometric “eGates” is coming to three major American airports in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration ahead of a nationwide rollout.

CLEAR and TSA’s pilot program kicked off Tuesday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, next week at Reagan National and the week of August 31 at Seattle-Tacoma, Axios reported.

The eGates are being trialed ahead of what is expected to be a massive year for travel in the U.S., as airports anticipate millions of international travelers for big events such as the 2026 World Cup, expected to draw in 20 million visitors, and America’s 250th birthday.

“This is frictionless travel. This is more secure," CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker told Axios. "This is making airports great again, ahead of the World Cup."

"It's fully integrated. It's one step. And the total transaction time should be between three and six seconds," Seidman-Becker added.

CLEAR announced its pilot program for biometric ‘eGates’ at three major US airports ahead of a nationwide rollout. ( Getty Images )

The move will also free up CLEAR agents “to bring other services to travelers,” Seidman-Becker said.

The eGates are being fully funded by CLEAR, at no cost to taxpayers, the company said.

Only travelers with CLEAR+ memberships, which allow them to bypass lengthy security lines, will be able to access the eGates. A CLEAR+ membership costs $209 a year.

The new eGates will conduct real-time biometric verification to confirm travelers’ identities, meaning once travelers are verified, they can bypass the TSA podium and go straight to physical screening. They then take that biometric data, such as facial recognition, and compare it with a passport to check someone’s ID and let them through security.

The TSA will still have complete operational control over the eGates, including triggering gate access and enforcing government security requirements.

CLEAR says it has no access to “no-fly” watchlists, cannot override TSA gate decisions and does not manually open the gates. CLEAR and TSA agents will remain at the gates to help travelers.

The company says it only transmits limited data, such as the live photo, boarding pass and ID the traveler used for enrollment.

While for now, the eGates simply provide a shortcut to the luggage screening process, they will eventually be able to scan passengers fully via biometrics, according to The Points Guy.

After launching its pilot program, it will expand to at least 30 more airports within the next few years, according to the report.

“Our expectation is to roll this out nationwide and so that by the time the World Cup comes around next summer our airports are competing and leading with the airports around the world,” Seidman-Becker, the company’s CEO, said.