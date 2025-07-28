Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers on connecting flights from London to the US will soon be able to avoid rechecking hold luggage and skip standard airport customs.

Starting this month, US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) pilot programme One Stop Security (OSS) plans to streamline terminal security steps to speed up connections for air passengers.

Some American Airlines passengers flying from London Heathrow airport with connecting journeys through Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) will now be able to clear US Customs at the arrival gate.

From here, customers can directly board their connecting flight without reclaiming and rechecking hold luggage or clearing TSA security.

Typically, travellers must clear customs, claim checked bags, recheck bags and then again go through security.

With OSS, checked bags are automatically transferred to the connecting flight.

The pilot system is a partnership of the TSA, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the UK Department for Transport (DfT).

According to American Airlines, the new process is expected to cut airport connection times by “more than half”.

American is the first US airline to pilot the scheme on select routes at DFW.

Some Delta passengers are also trialling OSS on routes from Heathrow to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Travellers with Delta will be processed in a dedicated customs area and will not have to claim and recheck their bags. However, only those who are registered in Global Entry, a “trusted traveller programme”, or have the Mobile Passport Control app, will be able to bypass TSA screening, reported the NY Times.

To apply for Global Entry, British passengers are required to apply for a background check by the UK government (£42), then the US government (£90). Upon passing, passengers are subject to an in-person interview. Once completed, Global Entry is valid for five years.

The introduction of the security system in the US follows a successful pilot in February for travellers connecting to international destinations from London Heathrow.

David Seymour, COO at American Airlines, said: “One Stop Security is one of the most forward-thinking enhancements we can bring to international travel — and importantly, to our customers — as it delivers a level of convenience and time-savings that’s never been available before to customers connecting from international flights.

“Customers will spend significantly less time worrying about an onerous connection process and more time enjoying their travel journey.”

TSA deputy administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News Digital that OSS could be expanded to other airports in the next month.

He said: “It really is a common sense security approach for us to streamline security from abroad to the United States.”

The Independent has contacted TSA and Delta Air Lines for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast