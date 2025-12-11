New €10 train tickets launched from Amsterdam to Berlin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Dutch rail startup will introduce affordable direct trains from the Netherlands to Germany next year.

GoVolta, a new Dutch international train company dubbed the “easyJet of railways”, will take to the tracks in March 2026.

From 2026, the budget operator plans to offer affordable, direct trains from Amsterdam to major European cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, three times a week.

The first train to Berlin will depart on 19 March 2026, stopping in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim, Osnabrück, and Hannover, with the first train to Hamburg starting the following day.

Starting in the summer of 2026, both routes will be upgraded to daily service.

A further daily connection between Amsterdam and Paris is planned for December 2026.

Maarten Bastian, co-founder of GoVolta, said: “We've noticed that many people would like to take the train, but often end up flying or driving because it's too expensive or too complicated.

“With GoVolta, we're making it very simple: affordable tickets and always a guaranteed seat. We also offer ready-made city breaks. So you book your hotel directly, only now you'll board the train instead of the plane.”

Each GoVolta train will consist of 11 carriages with approximately 820 seats and a lounge car for snacks and drinks.

On board, there are two classes of tickets: economy and comfort.

Ticket prices will start from €10 (£8.75) one-way in the lowest price category, with an average of €30 (£26) one-way for seats between Amsterdam and Berlin.

Two pieces of hand luggage are included as standard; however, larger or additional luggage can be booked in advance.

According to GoVolta co-founder Hessel Winkelman, the rail company wants to guarantee passengers affordable prices, reserved seats and a direct connection.

With the new connections, GoVolta aims to offer an “affordable and sustainable alternative to short- and medium-haul flights and car journeys between the Netherlands, Germany, and France”.

GoVolta plans to expand its network in Europe, with hopes for new connections to Frankfurt, Munich, Copenhagen, Bruges, and Basel.

