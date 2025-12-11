New €10 train tickets launched from Amsterdam to Berlin
The first journey is scheduled to depart in March 2026, with every passenger guaranteed a reserved seat
A Dutch rail startup will introduce affordable direct trains from the Netherlands to Germany next year.
GoVolta, a new Dutch international train company dubbed the “easyJet of railways”, will take to the tracks in March 2026.
From 2026, the budget operator plans to offer affordable, direct trains from Amsterdam to major European cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, three times a week.
The first train to Berlin will depart on 19 March 2026, stopping in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim, Osnabrück, and Hannover, with the first train to Hamburg starting the following day.
Starting in the summer of 2026, both routes will be upgraded to daily service.
A further daily connection between Amsterdam and Paris is planned for December 2026.
Maarten Bastian, co-founder of GoVolta, said: “We've noticed that many people would like to take the train, but often end up flying or driving because it's too expensive or too complicated.
“With GoVolta, we're making it very simple: affordable tickets and always a guaranteed seat. We also offer ready-made city breaks. So you book your hotel directly, only now you'll board the train instead of the plane.”
Each GoVolta train will consist of 11 carriages with approximately 820 seats and a lounge car for snacks and drinks.
On board, there are two classes of tickets: economy and comfort.
Ticket prices will start from €10 (£8.75) one-way in the lowest price category, with an average of €30 (£26) one-way for seats between Amsterdam and Berlin.
Two pieces of hand luggage are included as standard; however, larger or additional luggage can be booked in advance.
According to GoVolta co-founder Hessel Winkelman, the rail company wants to guarantee passengers affordable prices, reserved seats and a direct connection.
With the new connections, GoVolta aims to offer an “affordable and sustainable alternative to short- and medium-haul flights and car journeys between the Netherlands, Germany, and France”.
GoVolta plans to expand its network in Europe, with hopes for new connections to Frankfurt, Munich, Copenhagen, Bruges, and Basel.
