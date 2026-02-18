Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new “live storytelling” park is set to open in County Durham this summer, featuring immersive performances, bird shows and live action battles on horseback.

Families may be familiar with Kynren, in Bishop Auckland, where heart-stopping performances portray 2,000 years of historical events.

While these shows are usually scheduled at sunset, the charity behind the performances, 11Arches, has plans to make the most of the site during the daytime.

Kynren – The Storied Lands is being developed as a new daytime historical theme park opening in summer 2026.

Unlike other theme parks packed with rides and rollercoasters, this will instead be an immersive experience, with multiple live shows performed throughout the day, inspired by Britain’s varied history.

As part of the development, a 3,600-seat structure, named the Lost Feather arena, is being built to resemble an eagle’s nest.

It will play host to 300 birds in free flight, including species such as vultures, eagles, African crown cranes, storks, parrots, pelicans and owls, amongst others.

The park will debut with other performances such as a medieval horse show, a Viking spectacle and a Victorian production.

A lakeside venue is also being built to act out a performance based on the northeast legend of the Lambton Worm, a medieval monster-slaying story which will be brought to life with water stunts and special effects.

Future phases of the park development could include shows inspired by Robin Hood, the legend of Excalibur and the Tudors.

The park will be kitted out with historical backdrops to help immerse visitors. Experts from film and television have created thatched roofs for the park’s full-size village setting.

Kynren said its evening performances will still take place on Saturday nights with its 1,000-strong cast and crew of volunteers.

Anna Warnecke, CEO of Kynren – The Storied Lands, said: “2026 is going to be an unforgettable year.

“Not only will our award-winning night show return, but we’ll also open Kynren – The Storied Lands: a unique new experience that brings history, heritage and myth to life on a scale not seen anywhere else in the UK.”

Durham County councillor Amanda Hopgood has welcomed the development and said: “As Durham County establishes itself as one of the great UK visitor destinations, this extravaganza will sit at the heart of the County’s offering”.

The evening performances have already played a key role in tourism in the area, but with millions of pounds being invested in the daytime park, Kynren hopes to create even more local jobs and attract more visitors to boost the economy.

Read more: First Paw Patrol Land to open at Chessington World of Adventure this spring