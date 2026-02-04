Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new £15 million PAW Patrol themed land is set to open at a UK theme park this spring.

Chessington World of Adventures started construction on the site, styled as the Nickelodeon series’ setting, Adventure Bay, in March 2025.

The 1.4-acre immersive land will feature a lookout tower and four rides each themed around a different member of the PAW Patrol pack.

Ride highlights include the Chase’s Mountain Mission rollercoaster, a spinning flight on Skye’s Helicopter Heroes, Zuma’s Hovercraft drifter ride and Marshall’s Firetruck Rescue through Adventure Bay.

open image in gallery Construction on the site started in March 2025 ( Chessington World of Adventures )

Zuma’s Hovercraft Adventure is the UK’s first “drifter” ride, designed to send riders sliding, drifting and skidding.

Chessington has added five additional PAW Patrol-themed rooms sleeping up to two adults and three children for visitors to tuck in at the wildlife theme park.

Rooms start from £155, B&B, including a ‘Pup Pass’ meet and greet fast track pass, and a reserve and ride one-shot pass.

The family theme park already features a zoo and SEA LIFE aquarium, plus two themed hotels and over 1,000 animals spread across 128 acres.

Ahead of PAW Patrol World opening, a competition is running until 4 March to designate a “PAWject Manager” – the first to test out the rides – this spring.

open image in gallery A competition is running until 4 March to designate a ‘PAWject Manager’ ( PA )

Sian Hooper, creative director at Merlin Magic Making, said: “Bringing World of PAW Patrol to life is a true labour of love. From the very first sketches to seeing the iconic Lookout Tower rise above Chessington, our goal has been to capture the magic, energy and teamwork that millions of families know and adore from the show.

“Every ride has been designed to make guests feel like they’re stepping into Adventure Bay — whether they’re skidding and sliding with Zuma or soaring sky-high with Skye. We can’t wait for families to join the patrol this spring and create their own pup-tacular memories.”

How to save on tickets and hotel stays

Whilst an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, families can already book Paw Patrol Land tickets online for late spring and summer. If you’re planning a visit earlier in the season, it’s worth noting that the new attraction may not be open at the time of your trip. Booking in advance can also mean savings of up to 48 per cent compared with paying on the day.





There are also PAW Patrol-themed bedrooms ready to stay in at the Chessington Safari Hotel. Overnight stays come with free parking and breakfast, with the option to add on theme park and zoo entry at checkout.





