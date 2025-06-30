Is it safe to travel to Dubai? Your rights amid ongoing conflict in Middle East

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following an escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran earlier this month, closed airspaces and diverted flights have displaced domestic and international travel plans in the Middle East.

Dubai’s high-rise skyline is one of the most popular Middle East destinations for UK holidaymakers, and travellers may be questioning whether to book a holiday there following missile attacks in the Middle East.

The UK’s Foreign Office considers the United Arab Emirates generally safe to travel to – aside from advising British tourists to take the usual travel precautions against crime while visiting.

A ceasefire deal proposed by US President Donald Trump has been tentatively holding between Israel and Iran since 24 June.

Though not directly involved in the conflict, the UAE’s proximity to Iran over the Persian Gulf has prompted travel concerns.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Dubai, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

The Foreign Office (FCDO) does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, and new advice states “following hostilities in the region, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June”.

British travellers are encouraged by the FCDO to read its advice, stay up to date with events in the region, monitor local and international media for the latest information and follow the instructions of local authorities. It also says to check with relevant airlines for the latest updates on transport disruption before travelling.

It advises British nationals to stay vigilant as “there is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests”.

Generally, visitors are reminded to respect local laws as the UAE is a Muslim country – specifically during the month of Ramadan.

Same-sex activities, drugs and drinking alcohol in a public place are all illegal in the UAE.

Are Dubai flights continuing?

Some flights to and from Dubai and the UAE capital Abu Dhabi were cancelled after Israel announced that it had closed its airspace to both inbound and outbound flights in the wake of the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites on 22 June.

In a statement, British Airways said: “As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority.”

As of Monday (30 June), flights are operating as usual, and British Airways appears to be continuing to fly a southern route over Egypt and Saudi Arabia to reach Dubai.

Dubai International Airport said in its latest travel advisory to customers: “Due to recent airspace closures affecting parts of the region, flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) may experience delays, cancellations, or diversions.

“We strongly advise all travellers to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport, and to allow extra time for their journey.”

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi said: “The safety of our travellers is our foremost priority. As of 24 June 2025, in light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.”

What if I have booked a package holiday to Dubai?

As the Foreign Office does not warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, there is no prospect of being able to cancel a trip for a full refund. Neither will travel insurance be of help; the insurer will say that there is no reason not to go.

