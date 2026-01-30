Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A street paved in gold is slated to open in Dubai as part of a new precious metals district.

The Gold District will be a purpose-built area for the emirate’s jewellery industry, designed to attract tourists and shoppers. Within it, property developer Ithra Dubai has revealed, will be a street “constructed” of gold.

Further details are yet to be released and more information will be revealed in phases, the Dubai Media Office said.

“Gold is deeply woven into the cultural and commercial fabric of Dubai, symbolising our heritage, prosperity, and enduring spirit of enterprise,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

“Through this landmark destination, we not only celebrate that legacy but also reimagine it for a new era shaped by creativity and sustainability.”

The district will be home to more than 1,000 retailers of gold, jewellery, perfumery and cosmetics, plus six new hotels, according to Time Out Dubai.

It is situated next to the Gold Souk, one of Dubai’s oldest traditional markets, which sells glittering jewellery and ornaments.

In 2024–25, the country exported approximately £38.8bn worth of gold to countries such as Switzerland, the UK and India.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra Dubai, said: “With the launch of Dubai Gold District, we are advancing a significant new chapter in the city’s gold and jewellery landscape.

“By uniting heritage, scale, and opportunity, the District brings together a significant and diverse ecosystem of traders, investors, retailers, and global brands, serving shoppers and visitors across international markets and key global trade corridors.”

