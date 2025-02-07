Disney Dream cruise ship to sail from the UK in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney Dream is returning to the UK in 2026, giving cruise passengers a taste of the Mickey Mouse magic during summer sailings.

The 4,000-capacity cruise ship previously hosted UK sailings in 2023 and it will return to Southampton next year to host northern Europe itineraries.

Disney Dream will kick off summer 2026 with a 14-night transatlantic crossing from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona and will then offer Mediterranean cruises from 17 June.

These include seven to 12-night Mediterranean cruises featuring stops at popular Greek islands such as Santorini, the famous windmills of Mykonos and ancient landmarks in Rhodes.

The ship will finish the season with three-, four- and seven-night sailings out of Southampton to northern Europe and the Norwegian fjords between August and September 2026.

The first UK sailing is scheduled for 20 July 2026 from Southampton on a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise that stops in Rotterdam, Alesund and Bergen. Pricing starts from £8,384 based on two adults and two children in an interior cabin.

Other itineraries include a three-night Belgium cruise that sails on 21 and 28 August, starting at £3,264 based on two adults and two children sharing an interior cabin.

There is also a four-night Spain cruise departing on 10 August that visits Bilbao. Prices start from £4,203 based on two adults and two children sharing.

Priority booking opens from Monday for regular Disney Cruise Line passengers and the general public can book from 17 February.

Disney Dream is one of the largest vessels in the fleet. Unique features include the Fairytale Wonderland Disney princess-themed restaurant, Animator’s Palate – where your drawings come alive on the walls – or the more adventurous AquaDuck high-speed waterslide that ends in a lazy river.

The ship has its own Europa Adult District where passengers can escape the kids on board for live music, bars and nightclubs including a 1970s London area called The Tube.

Younger passengers can also enjoy the Star Wars and Toy Story-themed kids’ club onboard.

If you can’t wait for next year, there are still cabins available on Dream’s sister ship Fantasy this July and August for Southampton departures around northern and western Europe as well as the British Isles.

Prices start from £3,462 for two adults and two children on a three-night Belgium sailing.

