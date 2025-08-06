Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renowned British actor Hugh Bonneville is set to swap Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle for the high seas after he was revealed as the latest insight speaker for Cunard.

Bonneville, famed for his roles as Lord Grantham in ITV series Downton Abbey and the beloved Mr Brown in the Paddington franchise, will join 2,000 guests aboard Queen Elizabeth on a 12-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean voyage, which departs from Miami on 27 November.

The Emmy-nominated actor will offer guests a glimpse behind the curtain of his career in film, television, and theatre.

Bonneville will share anecdotes, reflections, and more during an intimate on board Q&A for Cunard’s cruise passengers.

The sailing includes calls to Antigua, St Lucia, Barbados, St Maarten, and Tortola – as well as sea days to relax on the recently refurbished Queen Elizabeth.

Prices currently start from £1,049 per person based on two sharing a Britannia balcony stateroom.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Hugh on board Queen Elizabeth this year.

“He’s one of the most respected actors in British film and television, and his talent, warmth and wit make him a wonderful addition to our award-winning Insights Speaker programme.”

Bonneville added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be sailing with Cunard in the Caribbean. There’s something uniquely timeless and romantic about travelling by sea, especially when the ship is as elegant as Queen Elizabeth. I look forward to sharing a few stories, hopefully a laugh or two, and exploring the Caribbean with my fellow guests.”

The sailing is part of Cunard’s insights speaker programme, which brings well-known personalities from the worlds of film, literature, science and beyond to sea for thought-provoking talks and exclusive events.

Other speakers include former special forces soldier James Fox of SAS: Who Dares Wins who will be on an Alaska sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 later this month, as well as astronaut Tim Peake who is joining a Queen Elizabeth sailing in Alaska on 20 July 2026.

