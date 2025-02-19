Crystal unveils details of latest wellness cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal has released itineraries for its second wellness retreat cruises, giving passengers a chance to boost their body, mind and spirit on land and at sea.

The body and mind-focused sailings, run annually by the cruise line, will take place aboard Crystal Symphony.

There are two itineraries. The first departs on 26 November for a 15-night sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Tema in Ghana, with prices starting from £5,900 per person.

There is also a 12-night sailing from Tema to Cape Town, South Africa, that departs on 11 December. Prices start from £4,700 per person.

The itineraries feature wellness-focused activities such as strength and balance training as well as pool-based exercises and guided walking

Passengers can do morning yoga and mindfulness meditation and attend workshops and lectures including sessions on cold exposure and the science of breathing.

There are also cooking classes and detox programmes as well as port activities such as nature hikes and visits to botanical gardens to help passengers relax.

Back onboard, cruisers can opt for treatment packages such as aromatherapy or acupuncture in the Aurora Spa.

Crystal Symphony also hosts the first Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea as well as the Umi Uma restaurant, curated by Michelin-rated chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, and the only Beefbar on the ocean, a collaboration with restaurateur Riccardo Giraudi.

Fernando Delgado, chief product officer for Crystal parent company A&K Travel, said: “Following the success of our first wellness sailings, we are pleased to enhance this transformative experience in 2025.

“These voyages seamlessly blend sophistication, wellness and discovery, providing guests with the inspiration and tools to embrace healthier, more balanced lifestyles.”

Many cruise lines will offer ways to unwind and de-stress on board, with spas or by simply relaxing by the pool. But dedicated wellness activities are a popular travel trend and cruises are no exception.

Explaining its approach to wellness, Crystal’s head nutritionist Dalila Roglieri said: “Wellness on Crystal is a holistic approach to health, focusing on finding balance across the many dimensions of your being.

“Our wellness retreat cruises are designed to show travellers just how beautiful and fulfilling their personal wellness journey can be - especially at sea.”

Other cruise lines also offer dedicated wellness trips. Virgin Voyages has wellness-focused sailings at the start of each year.

Some Oceania Cruises also feature wellness-focused excursions, such as a ‘Healing Effects of Aloe Vera’ experience during itineraries that stop in Lanzarote.

