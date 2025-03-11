The cruise companies cancelling holidays as Jetline goes bust – here are your rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 5,000 holidaymakers are concerned about the status of their cruise bookings following the closure of a UK travel operator last week.

Jetline Holidays ceased trading as an Atol holder on 6 March, raising doubts on whether trip bookings – specifically cruises –would still be valid.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said: “Jetline Travel Ltd Atol 6153 has ceased trading as an Atol holder on 6th March 2025.”

The Air Travel Organisers' Licence (Atol) is a financial protection scheme run by the CAA for package holidays sold by tour operators in the UK.

Under the scheme, if a firm goes out of business, your booking will be refunded.

The London-based company, which is also the parent of Jetline Cruise, was established in 2000.

It also traded under the names Bargain Late Holidays, Best Priced Holidays, Cruise & More, Elegant Getaways, Jetline Cruise, Our Best Holidays and Save on Sun.

In the last week, customers claim they have been unable to contact Jetline, with one prospective traveller saying they had been given just 48 hours to re-pay for their holiday or face cancellation.

Here’s everything travellers need to know if they have a holiday booked with Jetline.

Read more: UK travel firm Jetline Holidays loses Atol status

Which cruise lines are cancelling holidays?

Jetline specialised in holiday packages with major cruise lines.

Princess, Cunard and Holland America are among the affected cruise holidays, most of which have been cancelled due to a “breach of contract” with the former travel operator.

The Carnival brand cruise lines said in a statement: “We recognise how disappointing this news will be for affected guests and express our sincere apologies for the disruption caused. This decision was not made lightly.”

It added: “Customers with affected bookings have been contacted directly by their cruise line to advise of their booking status, and are encouraged to contact Jetline Holidays directly at 0203 617 5908.

“For those wishing to rebook their cruise, our teams are available to assist with alternative arrangements.”

On P&O Cruises, all bookings have been transferred to them as direct bookings.

What does this mean for Jetline cruise holidays?

Cancellations occurred unexpectedly, prompting travellers to seek refunds or compensation.

Usually, if your overseas holiday was booked with an Atol member and it goes bust before you travel, you can apply to the CAA for a full refund.

If you were already on holiday when Jetline went bust the CAA should have arranged to get you home.

In a statement on their website, the CAA said: “If you are currently overseas and you hold a scheduled flight e-ticket, the flight remains valid for the return journey.”

According to Atol, bookings sold as a cruise only which do not include a flight element are no longer protected by the Atol scheme.

While flights may still be operational, other services such as accommodation and transfers may not be covered, and there is a risk travellers will have to pay again.

The CAA said: "Other services have not been paid to the local suppliers and you will be required to re-arrange and pay for these services again."

“The CAA is speaking to the service providers for the other elements of your trip to ensure these continue as planned,” added the CAA.

What are your rights if you have booked a Jetline holiday?

Bookings where Jetline acted as an agent for another Atol holders may still be protected if if the Atol certificate names another company.

The CAA told affected holidaymakers to check their travel documents: "Check your ATOL Certificate under the 'Who is protecting your trip?' section.

"This will show who the responsible ATOL holder is. If the protector of your trip is still trading, you should contact that ATOL holder for further assistance."

Holidaymakers have also been advised to check with their airlines if they can travel and still be protected.

Not all travel insurance policies protect you against companies going out of business, so check the policy wording.

What do the experts say?

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “Cruises are, by their nature, package holidays – since they include transport and accommodation. That is crucial for solid consumer protection, as it means the cruise line is wholly responsible for delivering the planned voyage.

“For fly-cruises, it is important to book flights and voyage in the same transaction. That ensures you are properly covered by the Package Travel Regulations. Were you to book flights to Florida separately, for example, and reach the departure point late, you have no rights. But with a package, the company that puts together the trip has to look after you.

“I book cruises through travel agents. For UK-starting cruises I always pay by credit card, to be doubly sure of swift recompense in the unlikely event of agent failure.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast