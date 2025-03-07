Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of holidaymakers have been left in limbo after holiday operator Jetline Travel ceased trading as an Atol holder, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed.

The London-based company, which is also the parent of Jetline Cruise, was established in 2000.

It also traded under the names Bargain Late Holidays, Best Priced Holidays, Cruise & More, Elegant Getaways, Jetline Cruise, Our Best Holidays and Save on Sun.

Nearly 5,000 customers are believed to be impacted, with the majority being cruise holidays.

Affected holidays include cruises with Princess, Cunard and Holland America, most of which have been cancelled due to a “breach of contract” with Jetline.

All bookings with P&O Cruises have been transferred to them as direct bookings.

In a statement on their website, the CAA said: “If you are currently overseas and you hold a scheduled flight e-ticket, the flight remains valid for the return journey.

“The CAA is speaking to the service providers for the other elements of your trip to ensure these continue as planned.”

While the Jetline Holidays and Jetline Cruises websites are still online today (Friday), they are barely operational, while the “about us” and “contact us” sections return error messages.

Calls to the business ring out and comments have been turned off on their Facebook page.

Jetline’s company status on Companies House is active at time of press and insolvency practitioners have not listed the company with the London Gazette.

The CAA said: “Jetline Travel Ltd Atol 6153 has ceased trading as an Atol holder on 6th March 2025.

“Bookings sold as accommodation only, Non-flight Packages & Cruise Only Bookings which do not include a flight element are not protected by the Atol scheme.

“We understand that Jetline Travel Ltd acted as agents for other Atol holders, these bookings are not protected under the Atol of Jetline Travel Ltd. Check your Atol Certificate under the ‘Who is protecting your trip?’ section, this will show who the responsible Atol holder is. If the protector of your trip is still trading, you should contact that Atol holder for further assistance.”

According to its most recent set of accounts, the company had a turnover of £28 million in 2023.

A spokesperson for The Advantage Travel Partnership, a travel business network representing Jetline, told The Independent: “We are greatly saddened that Jetline Travel has ceased trading.

“They have been a highly valued member of the Partnership since 2015, and our thoughts are with their customers and staff who have been impacted.”