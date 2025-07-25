Woman who lives on cruise ship reveals top ‘gross’ habit she sees from guests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After living on a cruise ship for six months out of the year, a woman has pointed out the most disgusting habit she has seen from her fellow passengers.

Christine Kesteloo, a 44-year-old business owner and content creator on TikTok, recently spoke to Unilad about what she notices when she is aboard the ship with her husband, who works as a chief staff engineer.

While she told the publication that living on a cruise ship “feels like a constant vacation,” she did admit that everything is not sunshine and rainbows.

“As far as gross [parts], I don’t like when guests go to the buffet directly after the gym, [and] don’t wash their hands,” Kesteloo said.

Despite the drawback, the TikToker pointed out that she mostly enjoys her cruise life, noting that her ship only carries 1,400 passengers compared to larger and more commercial ships that house at least 5,000 people.

The woman lives on the ship alongside her husband, who works as the chief staff engineer ( Getty Images )

“Most of the ‘myths’ you have heard about cruise ships are wrong,” Kesteloo added. “Yes, I do drink the water, and no, you can’t fall overboard unless you are doing something you shouldn’t. Cruising is safe.”

However, the best part of living on a cruise ship, according to her, is the extra perks. “I have been to 109 countries. I also don’t have to pay for petrol, food, make my bed, do my laundry, or clean my room,” she said.

Kesteloo also noted in an interview with The Mirror that every time she and her husband are on the ship, they stay in “the best cabin in the whole entire ship.”

The only amenity she does not take advantage of is the boat’s casino.

“I am not allowed to sit at a slot machine and play my heart until I win because it would look a little weird if I, as the wife of the chief staff engineer, won like a big jackpot. So I am not allowed to gamble on the ship,” she said.

And because her husband is an employee on the ship, she tries to ensure the guests are given priority over her.

“If the pool is packed, I make sure to get off and give the guests a seat, it’s just the right thing to do,” Kesteloo said. “I totally understand how to give guests the best time, and I don’t think a crew member taking their seat is the right thing to do.”