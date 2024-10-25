Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The best and worst cruise lines according to passenger satisfaction have been revealed after comparing reviews of 25 of the world’s most popular companies.

Gary Bembridge, the creator of the ‘Tips for Travelers’ YouTube channel analysed reviews posted by passengers about some of the most sought-after vessels owned by a variety of cruise lines aimed at English-speaking passengers.

Splitting the cruise lines into five categories used by the cruise industry: mass resort lines, premium lines, small ship luxury lines, ultra-luxury lines, and locally focused lines, Bembridge then compared the average ratings of each cruise company over the last nine months.

Global cruise giant Royal Caribbean was found to have the highest rating among passengers in the mass resort lines category, with a score of 3.2 out of five.

The YouTuber found that Royal Caribbean scored highly for its variety of entertainments, from stage shows, theatre productions, and performances on ice and in water.

The cruise line’s ships usually offer a number of activities that children can choose from, such as water slides, game rooms and zip lines.

He also added that Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which sailed for the first time in January this year and has been named the world’s largest cruise ship, has significantly boosted reviews of the cruise line.

Despite this, older ships in the line’s fleet are what caused their rating to be dragged down, with some passengers feeling that these ships now feel a bit outdated and less modern than others. The reviews also mentioned that some of the ships can get overcrowded, causing congestion in areas like the onboard water park and buffet restaurants.

At the other end of the spectrum was MSC Cruises, which Bembridge said scored the lowest with a ranking of 2.7 out of five, and received the highest number of one-star ratings out of all 25 cruise lines he analysed.

Passengers who did not favour this line also said the ships can be overly crowded, customer service is not as attentive as other lines, and the entertainment offerings are deemed as average, the YouTuber said.

Yet, what some passengers loved about MSC Cruises was its value for money, as they offer lower fares and opportunities for children to travel for free, making holidays on these cruises more accessible.

Looking at premium lines, Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean, was the highest ranked in this category at 3.6 out of five, with former passengers saying onboard service and food, as well as better and more modern ships, make a Celebrity experience more enjoyable.

While Celebrity Cruises is usually enjoyed by an older crowd, the line also offers family-friendly cruises on their newer ships, yet Bembridge said that some reviews state that there are not as many kid-friendly activities as some families would like.

The YouTube channel said that the worst-scoring premium line is Cunard, with a 3.1 rating out of five, largely due to reviews of their new ship Queen Anne which they feel is not in line with the Cunard brand, as well as having issues with the layout of the ship.

In the ultra-luxury category, Bembridge said that scores overall are high, with Explora Journeys, owned by MSC, scoring 4.8 out of five, with the most five-star reviews out of the 25 lines the YouTuber studied.

Passengers say that the ship has a luxury feel and the dining is exceptional, yet is only slightly let down by “underwhelming” evening entertainment.

While still gaining a high score of 3.5, Regent Seven Seas Cruises was at the bottom of the category, with cruisers feeling they don’t match the quality of other luxury lines and while they offer options to book flights, pre-stay hotels and multiple excursions while docked at ports, the best options can often run out fast.

