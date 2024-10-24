Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Women-only retreats and hotels are already common across part of travel sphere – and cruises lines are catching on.

Boutique river cruise company Uniworld is the latest to have launched an all-female sailing, with a route across Burgundy and Provence on its SS Catherine in August 2025.

The brand says it is responding to increased demand from female passengers for routes where they can spend time with family or make new friends on sailings more tailored to their interests.

Explaining the focus, Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld, told The Independent: “As a female-led company, Uniworld has always been passionate about providing a travel experience where women feel safe, inspired and pampered while enjoying the vacation of a lifetime with all details taken care of.

“Our ships average just 120 passengers and are the perfect place to foster meaningful connections and make new friends.”

Bettridge said the sailing was created to bring all types of women from grandmothers and their daughters, to groups of friends and even solo travellers for an “unforgettable and wine-filled French river cruising adventure”.

Other cruise lines such as Aqua Expeditions have previously run female-only sailings, while Celebrity Cruises markets ‘Girls Getaway’ trips.

Going solo

Travel agents have reported a boost in demand for solo travel among women. UK searches for “solo trips for women” are even at record highs on Google.

Grant Holmes, founder of The Solo Cruise Company, said lots of female travellers want to explore the world on their own.

Cruises can provide the best of both worlds as they provide a way to travel solo while meeting other people more easily when you want to.

Holmes said: “You can break up the solo adventures and still tick off exciting destinations that you wouldn’t feel comfortable exploring alone, by joining a group excursion, trip, tour or experience.”

Comfortable cruising

Lucia Polla, a travel blogger for Viva La Vita, said creating an all-female environment allows ladies to truly relax and feel more comfortable.

“For so long, sailings have been geared towards mixed groups. Now lines are recognising that women want experiences tailored just for them,” she said.

“You can connect with other women freely, without worrying about interacting with men too. It fosters a real sense of community as you explore destinations alongside like-minded travellers.”

Safety is one aspect but there are other reasons why more cruises are focusing on women.

Jennifer Read-Dominguez, founder of online feminist magazine The Women’s Journal, added: “It’s more than just safeguarding women, it’s about giving them the freedom to enjoy their time without the external pressures or concerns they might face in a mixed setting.

“Women-only cruises create a unique atmosphere where women can connect, share experiences, and support one another. There’s something very liberating about knowing you’re in a space designed specifically with your needs in mind.”

She suggests these types of sailings let guests have meaningful conversations, share stories, and feel a sense of sisterhood and belonging that you may not get with men onboard.

Female-focused

Polla added “The activities are often wellness-focused too, so sailings double as relaxing retreats. You can recharge through fitness classes, workshops and more – all while enjoying a cruise.

“It will be exciting to watch where the trend goes next and what new sailings emerge.”

Read-Dominguez added: “Whether it’s the freedom to explore without worry or the chance to take part in tailored activities from wellness retreats to professional workshops – these cruises are set to empower women in ways traditional cruises may not.”