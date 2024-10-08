Luxury cruise line debuts its first all-female voyage for $5,000 per person

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A luxury cruise line has debuted its first ever all-female voyage for nearly $5,000 a ticket.

For women who want to travel with other women, passengers can soon aboard Uniworld’s first women-only cruise, which will chart an eight-day trek through the French Burgundy and Provence regions.

From August 24 to August 31, 2025, the trip will start in Arles and journey through the picturesque Rhône and Saône rivers, eventually concluding in the city of Lyon. Along the way, travelers can sightsee the fortified city of Avignon, the charming village of Viviers, the twin gems of Tournon and Tain-l’Hermitage, and the wine town of Beaune.

Uniworld describes the cruise as a special, curated experience designed by a “passionate team of women.” The voyage promises excursions, themed “Nights Out,” cocktail parties, surprise entertainment, and unique gifts to commemorate the trip.

“Bring your mothers, sisters, adult daughters, best friends, or any special women in your life – or embark on a solo adventure where you’re bound to forge new friendships during a week of exploration, connection, immersion, relaxation, and laughter,” the cruise line said.

The women-only cruise takes place aboard the SS Catherine, a 443-foot river cruise ship with capacity for 158 guests. With ticket prices starting at $4,499, guests will be offered luxurious accommodations across four decks, complete with a pool, fitness center, and spa. Dining options include the Cézanne Restaurant, Van Gogh Lounge, two bars, a coffee shop, and a 24-hour hot beverage station. Bookings for the cruise liner’s more lavish rooms, such as the Deluxe Balcony and the Grand Suite, range from $5,669 to $9,449.

In between stops, passengers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture with offerings like walking tours, a visit to an ancient aqueduct, truffle-hunting, lavender weaving, burlesque sessions, wine tastings, and a scenic bike tour.

open image in gallery A new women-only river cruise from Uniworld will take travelers through the French Burgundy and Provence regions ( Uniworld River Cruises )

“Travelers have demonstrated an increasing desire for more specialized and unique experiences, inspiring us to develop a wide range of new themed cruises for 2025,” Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld, said. Speaking to Business Insider, Bettridge added that she expects the women-only voyage guests to primarily consist of intergenerational families, friend groups, and solo travelers.

In recent years, solo female travel has surged, with the pandemic significantly influencing this trend. Women increasingly seek to explore the world on their terms, motivated by a quest for independence, empowerment, and self-discovery.

By 2023, solo travel bookings cornered a notable portion of the travel market, with women comprising 66 percent to 69 percent of solo travelers. This growth spans various age groups, particularly among women over 50 drawn to adventurous and long-haul journeys. Travel Weekly reported that many women in this demographic prefer group tours for the added safety and opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

Data indicates that 73 percent of travel agents have noted more women embarking on solo trips than men, with solo travel bookings rising by 45 percent, as noted by Condor Jeffries. Women aged 25 to 39, along with those over 45, are especially prominent in this trend. Notably, women 65 or older now account for 18 percent of solo female travelers, a significant increase from just four percent in 2019.

Safety remains a primary concern, leading many solo female travelers to implement strategies like meticulous destination planning, projecting confidence, and using technology to share their locations. Despite these challenges, the benefits of solo travel – such as enhanced self-confidence and the freedom to explore at one’s own pace – continue to inspire more women to embrace solo adventures.