Second homeowners in Cornwall could be hit with ‘Airbnb Bill’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cornwall MP has proposed a law change for holiday lets in a crackdown on second homeowners “dodging council tax”.

The ‘Short-term Lets (Planning Permission) Bill’ was presented to parliament by Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall Ben Maguire on Tuesday (3 June).

Under the proposal, coined the “Airbnb Bill”, homeowners would have to acquire formal planning permission before being able to change the status of a residential property to a short-term holiday let.

The Bill seeks to close a damaging loophole that allows second homeowners to convert residential properties into short-term holiday lets without planning permission.

Currently, homeowners who make their properties available to rent as self-catering accommodation can claim they are a small business, undermining council tax obligations.

To qualify for business rates, a short-term let must have been available to rent for at least 140 days in the prior year and must have actually been rented for a minimum of 70 days during that same period.

According to Cornwall Council, as of October 2023, there were 13,140 second homes in the county.

From 1 April 2025, the council agreed to charge an additional 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes.

The proposal follows a meeting between Cornish MPs and Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook earlier this year about the growing housing emergency in Cornwall’s constituencies.

MP Ben Maguire said in a post on Facebook: “I have now officially presented my ‘AirBnB Bill’ to Parliament. It’s a simple change with a big impact: requiring planning permission before homes can be turned into short-term holiday lets, to put a stop to the avoidance of paying council tax.

“Enough is enough. Too many local families are being priced out while homes sit empty or churned through weekly rentals. This Bill is about restoring fairness in our system and giving local people a better chance at owning their own home.

“I formally presented the Bill to the House of Commons - on behalf of each and every one of my constituents who is struggling to get onto the housing ladder, and fed up with second home owners dodging council tax.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast