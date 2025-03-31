Inside the Cornish village dubbed ‘Kensington-on-Sea’ ahead of a second home tax grab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Once a sleepy fishing village on the banks of the Camel Estuary, it’s not hard to see why Rock has become one of Cornwall’s most sought-after destinations.

With its dune-backed sandy beaches, luxury homes and world-renowned restaurants, Rock’s popularity has exploded over the past 20 years, and so has demand for properties with the wealthy snapping up second homes to cater relaxing getaways from the city.

Glimpse inside the window of the local estate agent and you would be forgiven for believing last week’s downgrading of UK growth was a dream.

The cheapest property, priced at £350,000, is a nondescript two-bedroom lodge marketed as an ideal holiday home. At the other end of the scale, five of 18 homes up for sale have asking prices above £1m.

No wonder the village is often dubbed Cornwall’s Saint-Tropez or Kensington-on-Sea.

Cornwall Council estimated 42 per cent of properties in Rock's parish of St Minver Lowlands were second homes

Further confirmation is found at a high street deli called Fee’s where smartly-dressed men discuss financial markets while smart saloon cars park outside. Inside, sourdough bread costs £5, a latte £3.60.

Yet in Cornwall, more than a quarter of people in Cornwall earn under the real living wage, while around 40 per cent of jobs are part-time, according to research by the Cornwall Community Foundation. More than one in five of the working population are “economically inactive”, reports the Office for National Statistics.

And herein lies the problem.

“To buy or rent here, you got to be joking haven’t you,” says local Adrian Rickard, who has recently returned to the village to live with his 76-year-old mother. The father-of-two cannot even afford to go to many pubs and restaurants in the area – the exception being the Rock and District Social Club, where pints cost members £3.50.

Adrian Rickard says he's given up hope looking for somewhere to live in Rock due to rising prices

“The second home ownership thing was increasing but then Gordon Ramsey bought his £4m home [in Rock] and it went crazy,” he adds. “In the summer this place is so busy you can’t move.”

At the last official count, Cornwall Council estimated 42 per cent of properties in Rock’s parish of St Minver Lowlands were second homes. The biggest reason for second home ownership, the authority said, was holiday homes or weekend cottages, followed by long-term investment or income.

Critics claim such figures show second home ownership is turning once-thriving villages into ghost towns, while forcing locals away through a lack of affordable homes.

But from Tuesday (1 April), second home owners in Cornwall will see their council tax increase by 100 per cent under a government-supported move hoped to release more properties and ease the area’s housing crisis. The county has the highest number of second homes in the country, around 13,000, according to the council.

The move, however, does not go far enough for many.

“I just don’t see it making a difference,” says Mr Rickard. “If they [second home owners] have got the money to buy a second home, they will have the cash to spend a couple of thousand more on council tax each year. What is needed is more affordable homes, that’s what’s needed here.”

His fears are shared by fellow life-long villager Frankie Weatherlong. “I’ve lived here 75 years but now it’s [second home ownership] really getting bad,” he says. The 78-year-old has two sons living abroad, aged 38 and 42, who he would love to see return to the village, but he says they can’t afford it. “The prices are terrible,” he says.

Report published by Cornwall Council in 2021 showing 42 per cent of properties in St Minver Lowlands were second homes

“The governments have done sod all, and now we’re in this situation - it’s too little too late,” says the retired taxi driver.

Inside the newsagent, worker Irene Buckley says she’s been on a village housing waiting list for months, while living 11 miles away in Delabole.

Any designer homes sold by second home owners will never be within her price bracket, she says.

Her friend Helen Richards, who rents in the village with her son, says the answer is to allocate affordable housing in new developments for local people, while lifelong resident Jake Walton says the balance toward second homes has gone too far.

But not everyone in Rock agrees - and there are those who support preserving the village’s dynamics, at least in part.

There are also signs of a fairly typical village community, despite concerns from locals. Noticeboards highlight a pub quiz night, a digital history group meeting, pallets or firewood wanted and an electric tricycle for sale.

Helen Richards and Irene Buckley say more needs to be done to help locals get on the housing ladder in Rock

Of course, there’s also a flyer for a seaside cottage to let with a “brand new state-of-the-art gym”, as well as a four-bedroom holiday home with a sauna.

Donna Caswell is painting the walls to the outside terrace of her restaurant, The Dining Room. A native to the village, Ms Caswell opened the smart diner with her husband, cook Fred Beedles, 15 years ago.

It is open four nights a week, and is set to increase to up to six in the summer, serving up a three-course meal of local ingredients for £70.

But Ms Caswell is worried about the impact of the council tax premium.

“Someone who has been coming here for years came in the other day,” she explains. “They always have a pre-drink, a three-course meal with a bottle of wine and a liquor after. They said ‘we must be careful what we are spending now because from next month we will be paying double the council tax’.

“It made me worry what impact it could have on small businesses that rely on second home owners.”

Outside Fee’s, two women dismiss the second home levy, claiming politicians are missing the point.

One of the women, aged 66, who did not want to be named, owns a second home near Rock. She says local traders depend on holiday lets and second home owners for business, and is quick to point out that properties have been improved through second ownership.

She also highlights the “low drain” on council services, such as schools, from second homeowners and claims some villages in the area aren’t suitable for residents living all year-round because of the poor state of roads and a lack of parking.

But are second home owners selling up as a result of the additional tax?

It’s not that clear cut, says Josephine Ashby, managing director of John Bray Estate Agents. She says there are several factors, including the economy and lifecycle of second homes, for an increase in second homes on the market.

“Not for all, but for some who are in two minds it [the council tax increase] is maybe a tick for them to go ‘let’s get it on now’, but it depends who they are and what bracket they are in, it might not be as significant as it is for others.”

Ms Ashby adds there was still also significant interest in buying second homes despite the government move.

Despite concerns over the limitations of the rise in tax, there are some who still welcome the move.

Kim Conchie, former chief executive of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, says the current ratio of second homes in some villages were having a “devastating impact”, with recently-built “hideaways” not part of the village community.

“I think it is a realistic approach to ensuring communities get at least some financial benefit from owners,” he says.