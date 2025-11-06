Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The oldest lido in the UK may never reopen despite years of restoration work, trustees have revealed.

In 2004, Cleveland Pools in Bath embarked on a 20-year renovation project, raising more than £9.3m for the project. It reopened to the public in September 2023.

But in January of the following year, a disastrous flood meant it was forced to shut once more.

Almost two years since the closure, a new financial report on Companies House has suggested that a permanent reopening may not be possible.

Trustees said that investigations into the cause and extent of the water damage are still underway, helped by a grant increase by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF). It is still unknown how much it will cost to rectify the damage.

“The risk that the cost to repair the pools and the plantroom will be substantial, and beyond the resources available to the Trust,” the report said.

“There is therefore a risk that the pools cannot be repaired and reopened.

“To mitigate against this risk, the Trust is exploring all potential avenues that would allow the pools to be repaired and reopened, including but not limited to legal recourse and external funding.”

Built in 1815, Cleveland Pools is recognised as the UK’s oldest public swimming pool, having been used for public bathing from the Victorian era until 1984, when it closed.

Used for a short time as a trout farm, the pools were rescued after a trust was formed in 2004 to revive them from dilapidation.

After two decades of fundraising, including a £4.7m grant from the NLHF, the pools were restored and reopened for four months. The “substantial damage” to the plantroom in January 2024 has meant that the baths have been closed ever since.

In a statement in June 2025, Paul Simons, the chair of the Cleveland Pools Trust, told the local community that the trustees were “doing everything we can to rectify the situation”.

“This project was a 20-year effort from a passionate group of volunteers and campaigners. It transformed this majestic Georgian pool into an asset for the community to enjoy once more.”

The NLHF told The Independent that as part of its commitment to the project, it awarded a £250,000 grant increase in July 2024, bringing its total support to £6,771,400.

A spokesperson added: “We recognise the commitment of Cleveland Pools Trust to address the ongoing impact of the flooding.

“As part of our responsibility to ensure accountability, effectiveness, and efficient use of public funds we are continuing to monitor the situation, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund is meeting regularly with the Cleveland Pools Trust as they work toward a solution.”

The Independent has contacted Cleveland Pools for comment.

